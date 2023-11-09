Trending Designs Since 1974

Thu 9 Nov 2023

FIVE DECADES OF EXCELLENCE

Thangals Group was founded by Puzhangara Hamsa Haji in 1974 with a vision to create exquisite jewellery that would not only adorn but also tell stories. It was later taken over by his son Abdul Muneer Puzhangara. The company started with trading precious metals and stones, moved on to trading custom-made jewellery, aided other retailers in the market with modest, handcrafted jewellery pieces that showcased artistry and precision.

Spreading its operations in India, Qatar, UAE, Oman and Malaysia, its professional team is growing with strategies to reach other parts of the world. The organisation currently has approximately 300 employees working in various business units, and this figure is set to increase in the future.

CRAFTSMANSHIP AND ARTISTRY

At the heart of Thangal's legacy is its unwavering commitment to craftsmanship. Thangals presently boasts master artisans of exceptional expertise. Additionally, the organisation is in the planning stages for the creation of a central manufacturing unit in the coming year, which will be equipped with a workforce of over 200 highly skilled craftsmen. Every piece of jewellery is a labour of love, meticulously crafted with attention to detail. From stunning necklaces to intricate rings, Thangal's creations are celebrated for their exquisite beauty.

TIMELESS DESIGN

Thangals Jewellery has carved a niche for itself by embracing the blend of tradition and contemporary style. The jewellery collections are versatile, offering pieces suitable for various occasions, from traditional weddings to social gatherings. The emphasis on timeless design ensures that the jewellery by Thangals remains relevant and cherished for generations.

QUALITY ASSURANCE

Thangals Jewellery has built a reputation for impeccable quality and trust. The company sources only the finest materials, from gemstones to precious metals. Each piece undergoes rigorous quality checks, assuring customers of the durability and integrity of their jewellery. Thangals adheres to ethical and sustainable practices, contributing to a responsible jewellery industry.

LOOKING AHEAD

As Thangals Jewellery celebrates its 49th year, it stands poised to embrace the future while cherishing its rich heritage. With the completion of 50 years in 2024, Thangals is now strategising to expand its presence into international markets, reaching both the Eastern and Western regions.

The company's commitment to quality, artistry, and customer satisfaction remains unwavering. Thangals is set to explore new horizons, create enduring pieces of art, and continue to be a symbol of trust and beauty in the world of jewellery.

The organisation has a vision to establish 50 branches worldwide and to enter European markets by 2026. Additionally, plans are underway to open exclusive, high end diamond boutiques in 2024.