TRAILBLAZERS OF SUCCESS: ONE OF A KIND IN THEIR FIELDS

In a world driven by change and innovation, these women from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have risen above and beyond in their respective fields. From the boardroom to the runway, from finance to technology, they are not just participants — they are pioneers. Each has carved a unique path, not only achieving personal success but also empowering others to follow suit. These influential women exemplify leadership, resilience, and vision, leading in sectors where they are truly one of a kind. Their impact is lasting, shaping industries and setting the stage for future generations of women.

CRITERIA: These women, recognised for their exceptional achievements and leadership in their respective fields, have significantly contributed to the growth and development of the GCC region. They are trailblazers who have redefined industry standards and left an indelible mark. The names are enlisted in alphabetical order below.

Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani

Title: CEO

Nationality: Qatari | Sector: Education

Sheikha Anwar bint Nawaf Al Thani successfully led Al Faleh Educational Holding’s listing in January 2024, marking a historic milestone as the first woman-led Qatari public shareholding company and the first Qatari educational institution to be listed on the stock exchange. For the three-month period ending November 30, 2023, the company reported a profit exceeding $521,200. Additionally, Al Thani is the founder of Little Panda’s Kindergarten.

Dr Dalya Al Muthanna

Title: Managing Director & CEO

Nationality: Emirati | Sector: Manufacturing

Dr Dalya Al Muthanna assumed her role as Managing Director and CEO for the Gulf region at Alstom in January 2024, where she is responsible for overseeing the company’s operations across the UAE, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Prior to joining Alstom, she served as President of GE in the UAE and held the position of Global Chief of Strategy and Operations for GE International Markets.

Ghada Al Jarbou

Title: COO

Nationality: Saudi | Sector: Banking and Financial Services

Ghada Al Jarbou was appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB) in October 2020. With a strong history at the bank, she has previously held several key executive roles. Additionally, she serves on the board of Saudi Ground Services Co. Under her leadership, SAB reported a profit of $1.4 billion in the first nine months of 2023.

Haifa Al Khaifi

Title: Finance Director & Oil and Gas Board Secretary

Nationality: Omani | Sector: Oil and Gas

With 27 years of experience in the oil and gas sector, Haifa Al Khaifi has been a pivotal figure at Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) since joining in 1995. She has held her current position as Finance Director and Board Secretary since 2012. Al Khaifi also served as interim CEO of Energy Development Oman from November 2021 to March 2022 and is the Board Director and Secretary General of the Omani Business Friendship Association.

Haifaa Al Mansour

Nationality: Saudi | Sector: Film and Media

Haifaa Al Mansour is a pioneering Saudi Arabian film director, widely regarded as one of the country’s foremost female filmmakers. She embarked on her film-making journey with three short films: Who?, The Bitter Journey, and The Only Way Out, the latter of which earned accolades in the UAE and the Netherlands. She went on to direct the documentary Women Without Shadows, which explores the hidden lives of women in the Gulf States. The film was showcased at 17 international festivals, receiving the Golden Dagger for Best Documentary at the Muscat Film Festival and a special jury mention at the Arab Film Festival in Rotterdam. Haifaa’s feature debut, Wadjda, which she both wrote and directed, premiered at the 2012 Venice Film Festival. This groundbreaking film made history as the first full-length feature to be shot entirely in Saudi Arabia and, as of 2013, remains the only feature-length film directed by a Saudi woman.

Dr Hanan H. Balkhy

Nationality: Saudi | Sector: Healthcare

Dr Hanan H. Balkhy is a prominent Saudi physician and the newly-appointed WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, assuming office in February 2024. Balkhy completed her pediatric residency at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston (1993–1996), followed by a fellowship in pediatric infectious diseases at the Cleveland Clinic Foundation and Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital (1996–1999). During her fellowship, she conducted research on the immunological response of Salmonella endotoxin in mice models under the mentorship of Professor Frederick Heinzel. Dr Balkhy also served as the Executive Director of Infection Prevention and Control at the Ministry of National Guard for a decade.

Henadi Al Saleh

Title: Chairperson

Nationality: Kuwaiti | Sector: Logistics

Henadi Al Saleh has been Chairperson of Agility since 2014, with over two decades of experience in the logistics industry. She has been instrumental in driving Agility’s growth, including the launch of customised data centre sites in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Ghana in March 2023. In addition to her role at Agility, Al Saleh is actively involved in the business community, serving on the board of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry and as a board member at GWC Logistics in Qatar. She is also a trustee at the Al-Bayan Bilingual School in Kuwait. Al Saleh is a participant in the World Economic Forum (WEF) and plays a significant role in global discussions on economic and business trends.

Lulwa Al Marri

Title: Triathlete, Cyclist, Mountaineer

Nationality: Qatari | Sector: Sports

Lulwa Al Marri, the first Qatari woman to complete a full Ironman, has become a pioneering figure in endurance sports. Her journey began with sports serving as a powerful tool for overcoming childhood trauma, transforming her life and building her resilience. Along with triathlons, Al Marri is an accomplished mountaineer, with Island Peak being a significant milestone in her career. She is now focused on tackling Manaslu, the eighth-highest mountain globally. Al Marri’s training routine involves swimming, cycling, running, and strength workouts. Her message to young women is clear: sports are transformative, and with dedication, anyone can achieve greatness.

Maha Al Balushi

Title: First Female Omani Captain

Nationality: Omani | Sector: Aviation

Maha Al Balushi has made history as the first female Omani Captain at Oman Air. A member of the airline since 2010, Al Balushi received her new rank during a ceremony at Oman Air’s headquarters in Muscat, a significant milestone in her aviation career. Throughout her journey with Oman Air, Al Balushi has broken barriers, notably becoming Oman’s first female First Officer in 2013. Al Balushi’s achievement comes after years of dedication, including graduating from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology’s cadet programme, where she was the only woman enrolled at the time. Her promotion highlights her determination and the growing role of Omani women in the aviation industry.

Noha Nabil

Title: Influencer and Entrepreneur

Nationality: Kuwaiti | Sector: Fashion and Social Media

Noha Nabil is a prominent Kuwaiti fashion and style icon known for her contributions to women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship, and motherhood. Recognised as one of the most influential Arab women in social media, she was ranked fifth by Forbes among the “Top 10 Most Influential Arab Women in Social Media.” With over 20 million followers across her platforms, Noha made history as the first Arab to join Snapchat.

In 2023, she was honoured as Best Beauty Influencer at the World Influencers and Bloggers Awards. Noha also made waves as the first Kuwaiti woman to walk the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival, representing Jaeger-LeCoultre.

Nora Al Matrooshi

Company: UAE Space Mission | Title: Astronaut

Nationality: Emirati | Sector: Space Exploration

Nora Al Matrooshi, at the age of 28, made history as the

first Arab female astronaut. An Emirati trailblazer, she has inspired countless women in the region and around the world. Al Matrooshi’s passion for space began as a child during a classroom activity that sparked her interest in becoming an astronaut. Before her selection for the UAE’s astronaut programme, she earned a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the United Arab Emirates University and trained at Vaasa University of Applied Sciences in Finland. Al Matrooshi also worked as an engineer at The National Petroleum Construction Company and is a member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers. Al Matrooshi hails from a family with a maritime legacy; her maternal side has deep roots in sailing, which she describes as a form of exploration similar to her mission in space. Sofia Al Asfoor Title: Founder & Creative Director Nationality: Bahraini | Sector: Fashion & Luxury Sofia Al Asfoor is a pioneering force in luxury accessories, known for her unique designs that blend Arabian heritage with modern elegance. As the founder and creative director of her eponymous brand, Sofia has become a symbol of resilience, empowerment, and innovation in the fashion industry. With over a decade of experience, she is renowned for her iconic Shield Collection, which showcases her commitment to quality and craftsmanship. Her journey into fashion was influenced by her family’s legacy in luxury design, which led her to pursue studies in design at prestigious institutions in Milan, New York, and London. Sofia’s designs are known for their bold yet timeless appeal, reflecting both her Middle Eastern roots and global inspirations. Her dedication to creating one-of-a-kind accessories has made her a trailblazer, shaping the future of luxury fashion with every collection. Yasmeen Al Sharaf Title: Director, Fintech & Innovation Unit Nationality: Bahraini | Sector: Finance & Fintech Yasmeen Al Sharaf leads the FinTech & Innovation Unit at the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), focusing on developing a supportive ecosystem that enables innovation and establishes a strong regulatory framework for the financial services sector. With 13 years at CBB, Yasmeen has extensive experience in the licensing and regulatory aspects of Bahrain’s financial services industry. Before joining CBB, Yasmeen worked in corporate finance at Bahrain Islamic Bank. She is also Vice Chair of the Regulatory Sandbox Applications Committee and a member of the Women in FinTech Bahrain Committee. METHODOLOGY > The selected individuals are from diverse sectors, including economic forums, business, sports, and media, ensuring a comprehensive view of women’s achievements across industries in the GCC. > All featured names are the pioneers in their respective sectors, showcasing groundbreaking accomplishments. > The focus is on women whose leadership and influence have led to lasting change and empowerment within their fields. GCC WOMEN’S PROGRESS: RISING, BUT STILL ROOM FOR GROWTH IN BOARDROOMS Over the past two decades, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region has made significant strides in increasing female labour force participation, with an impressive 10% rise, according to the International Monetary Fund. Despite this progress, women’s involvement in economic activities still lags behind countries with similar GDP per capita, particularly in leadership roles. The GCC Board Gender Index Report 2024, released by Aurora50 and Heriot-Watt University, reveals that women occupy just 5.2% of all board seats in listed companies across the GCC. Notably, UAE leads the region with 10.8% female board representation, followed by Oman (5.8%) and Bahrain (5.5%).Women in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have 2.0% and 1.8% of board seats, respectively. Despite these figures, GCC countries have made notable progress in offering opportunities. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, with its ambitious goal of including 30% of women in the workforce, has ignited a wave of national policies empowering women. This has led to a surge in female participation, exceeding the target significantly. In the first quarter of 2023, 37% of Saudi women were employed, surpassing the Vision 2030 target by seven years.

Meanwhile, Qatar and the UAE remain regional leaders in female workforce participation. World Bank estimates reveal that 60% of Qatari and 53% of Emirati women are actively employed, significantly outpacing the global average of 47.4%.