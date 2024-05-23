The Happiest Start to Lifelong Learning

Explore the world of learning, where education meets joy in a supportive and multicultural environment

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:35 AM

Building Blocks Nursery

While your child is very young, every learning moment counts! That’s why our Building Blocks curriculum has a balanced approach to learning — even for the tiniest babies — because every adorable coo, crawl, and creation is proof that they’re ready for more than just daycare.

We have taken the regular EYFS British curriculum and have knit together the best parts from other philosophies to make one balanced approach you won’t find anywhere but at Building Blocks Nursery.

1. Cognitive development: Refers to the process of learning, reasoning and problem-solving, and the development of age-appropriate skills in math, science, and the study of the world around us.

2. Language and literacy: This is all about verbal and non-verbal communication, plus the early skills needed to read and write!

3. Physical, motor, and wellbeing: Includes physical health, self-care skills, nutrition, fine- and gross-motor skills, and use of the five senses.

4. Social-emotional skills: Include understanding and controlling emotions, developing empathy, building relationships, appreciating human diversity, and gaining self-confidence.

5. Self regulation: The ability to control impulses, build memory skills, and practice problem-solving.

6. Creative expression: Refers to how children express themselves through art, music, dance, movement, play, and more.

7. Located in Motorcity, we serve Arabian Ranches, Victory Heights, Damac Hills, Sustainable City, Town Square and JVC neighbourhoods.

Small World Nursery