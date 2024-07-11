TECHNAL – Sustainable, top tier solutions for Wasl Tower

Published: Thu 11 Jul 2024, 10:22 AM

Founded in France in 1960, TECHNAL, a pioneer in the architectural aluminium building systems industry, ventured into the Middle East in 1978 to provide top-tier innovative aluminium systems for windows, doors and facades for a variety of iconic projects. Over the decades, TECHNAL has solidified its reputation here by consistently delivering innovative, sustainable solutions tailored to the unique climatic and aesthetic demands of the region.

TECHNAL’s expertise in innovative architectural solutions resulted in its involvement in the making of the iconic Wasl Tower from 2017. Envisioned as a beacon of modernity and sustainability, Wasl Tower is perfectly aligned with TECHNAL’s commitment to cutting-edge design and environmental responsibility.

TECHNAL’s extensive experience in high-rise projects that can withstand significant wind pressures, air and water tightness and high acoustic performances, and innovative complex façade solutions with unique design needs, including twisted and bending forms, played a crucial role in being selected for the stunning twisting façade of Wasl Tower.

“TECHNAL has honed its capabilities in developing and implementing facade systems that meet the rigorous demands of complex geometry and high-rise architecture. Our proven track record of success in similar projects provided the confidence needed by Wasl’s stakeholders to entrust TECHNAL with this landmark project,” remarks Sam Robinson, Vice- President of Hydro Building Systems MEAAA of which TECHNAL is a part.

The contribution of TECHNAL to Wasl Tower goes beyond traditional facade solutions. The team brought forward cutting-edge technologies and materials to ensure the building’s design met both aesthetic and functional requirements.

The bespoke aluminium systems developed for the project were engineered to provide exceptional thermal and acoustic insulation, a critical need in Dubai’s extreme climate. These systems also incorporated advanced and heavy shading solutions to reduce energy consumption, aligning with the project’s sustainability goals.

Wasl Tower stands 302 metres tall with a total of 63 floors. The facade system designed by TECHNAL included bespoke unitised facades with cold bending and kink panels, covering a total area of 41,875 square metres and weighing 1,100 metric tonnes. One of the key factors in the success of TECHNAL’s involvement was their collaborative approach. Working closely with its customer and façade contractor, Technical Glass and Aluminium, the project’s architects UN STUDIO team, engineers from Werner Sobek, IBECE and Wasl Asset Management Group, TECHNAL ensured that every element of the facade system was perfectly integrated with the overall design needs. Robinson affirms: “This partnership allowed for real-time problem-solving and innovation, resulting in a facade that not only looks stunning but also performs exceptionally well under the region’s harsh weather conditions.” All materials used in the stunning Wasl Tower adhere to stringent environmental standards and contribute to the project’s overall sustainability targets. This was possible also due to TECHNAL being part of HYDRO group, a global leader in aluminium and renewable energy and a world leader in the supply of low carbon. Aluminium — Hydro CIRCAL has helped over 300 buildings to save more than 1,500,000 (1.5 million) tons of embodied carbon. “HYDRO group’s strength in sharing extensive technical knowledge, providing advanced research and development resources has undoubtedly enhanced the engineering, performance and energy efficiency of TECHNAL’s facade systems for the Wasl Tower,” affirms Robinson. Wasl Tower is a landmark project in TECHNAL’s portfolio, showcasing the company’s ability to deliver top-tier architectural solutions. It highlights TECHNAL’s proficiency in creating iconic structures that balance aesthetic beauty, complex geometry with functional performance. This accomplishment bolsters TECHNAL’s reputation both in the Middle East and globally, reaffirming their leadership in innovative aluminium façade systems. “Together with our customer and aluminium contractor — Technical Glass and Aluminium, TECHNAL’s involvement in Wasl Tower is more than just a testament to our technical prowess. It underscores our commitment to pushing the boundaries of architectural design and sustainability. The project exemplifies TECHNAL’s dedication to collaborating with architects, engineers, and developers to bring visionary concepts to fruition. This relentless pursuit of excellence and innovation distinguishes TECHNAL in the industry and sets the stage for our continued success in future iconic projects in Dubai and Beyond,” concludes Robinson who believes that Dubai’s 2040 master plan and UAE’s Vision 2031 provides a great opportunity for TECHNAL to provide energy efficient, low carbon and people centric windows, doors and façade solutions.

Indeed, the future looks exciting and promising for TECHNAL, particularly where continued investment in ambitious architectural projects is driving demand for sustainable, high-performance building systems like the Wasl Tower.