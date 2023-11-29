Taking a lead: Embracing Green Practices

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 10:47 AM

As the world counts on COP28 for climate change solutions and the countdown to it shortens, Ajman University (AU) is excited to be a part of this seminal event on Climate Change. The decisions made at COP28 will have a lasting impact not only on the region’s future but on the entire planet.

As an active member of the COP28 Universities Climate Network (UCN), Ajman University is committed to affirmative action on climate change and contributing to the UAE’s overall climate and sustainability agenda.

Ajman University’s sustainability vision is founded on the principle of empowering youth in sustainable practices and instilling them with the knowledge, skills and attitudes needed to proactively address global climate change and sustainability challenges.

AU is leading the COP28 UCN’s Green Job Skills Thematic group to explore novel ways of equipping students with green job-related skills. As a member of the Greening Education Partnership under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education and UNESCO, Ajman University will organize and participate in several sessions at the Greening Education Hub within COP28.

The Conference of Youth (COY18), a UN-mandated conference is preparing students to contribute to COP28 and make their voices heard in policy-making. AU will be a knowledge partner and will deliver a session on how youth-led initiatives can contribute to tackling global climate change.

Actively engaged in climate change policy-making, Ajman University has participated in several consultation workshops held by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment on the Climate Change National Adaptation Plan of the UAE.

In April 2023, Ajman University hosted the Make it Sustainable Forum a one-of-its-kind event that brought together renowned experts to discuss their approach to COP28 and share knowledge and best practices on a wide range of sustainability issues, including COP28 and climate change, renewable energy, water conservation, waste management, and sustainable urban development.

Check out AU’s COP28 page on

https://cop28.ajman.ac.ae/en/

to learn more about their COP28 initiatives.