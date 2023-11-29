Sustainability Maestro

Published: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 10:49 AM Last updated: Wed 29 Nov 2023, 10:50 AM

Dr Suzan Shahin is a distinguished Environmentalist and Horticultural Scientist, currently serving as an Assistant Professor and the Head of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center at Umm Al Quwain University (UAQU).

With a profound expertise in various disciplines including climate change, arid land agriculture, irrigation, food security, and sustainability, she actively engages in groundbreaking research.

Her sustainable initiatives encompass Natural Conservation and Natural-based Solutions, addressing the challenges posed by climate change. She has earned a reputation for her exceptional contributions to these areas.

Furthermore, Dr Shahin plays a significant role in advocating for renewable energy as the UAE chapter leader for Women in Renewable Energy (WiRE). She is also a dedicated member of the Sustainable Use and Livelihoods Specialist Group at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and actively participates in research clusters established by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, UAE.

Dr Shahin is going to represent UAQU at the Conference of Parties — COP28. Within the green zone, Dr Shahin will participate in a joint panel discussion titled “The Role of Scientific Research and Research Networks in Climate Change Collaborations and Youth Education”, which has received formal acceptance. This panel discussion will be hosted by the UAE Climate Change Research Network (CCRN) under the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and is scheduled to take place at the Greening Education Hub on December 11.

During this panel discussion, experts and students will share their insights. Dr Shahin will serve as a panellist in the experts’ panel, where the primary objectives are to emphasize the vital role of education in accelerating research and innovations related to climate change and sustainability.

Also, the discussion aims to highlight the unique support provided by the UAE Climate Change Research Network in fostering collaborations among experts in the UAE to advance climate research and education. In the students’ panel,

Dr Shahin will act as a joint moderator and has nominated one of her students (Hamad Sulaiman Shaheen) to participate as a panellist. The students’ panel will focus on showcasing the successful experiences of young individuals and how research has contributed to their understanding and engagement in climate action.

In addition to her participation in the green zone activities, Dr Shahin has been granted approval to conduct a joint workshop, titled “Climate Change Research Network (CCRN): A Climate Policy-Science Workshop,” which will be held at the UAE Pavilion in the Blue Zone. This invite-only workshop aims to conduct a thorough analysis of gaps in climate change research within the UAE.

The workshop will involve a focused group comprising experts and CCRN members, with the objective of generating valuable insights. The findings from this workshop will be shared with decision-makers, contributing significantly to climate policy development and scientific advancements in the field.