SriLankan Airlines Celebrates Independence with Pledge to Destination Sri Lanka

As Sri Lanka marks its 77th Independence Day on February 4, 2025, SriLankan Airlines is reaffirming its pledge to support destination Sri Lanka as an essential link bridging the island to the world, including the UAE.

The UAE is home to an influential Emirati populace and hosts a vibrant Sri Lankan expatriate community, positioning it as an important diplomatic partner for Sri Lanka and a crucial market for SriLankan Airlines.

Jayantha Abeysinghe, Regional Manager – Middle East, SriLankan Airlines

SriLankan Airlines fosters the economic and cultural ties between the two nations through its seamless flight service and targeted initiatives. Flight UL 226 operates daily from Dubai to Colombo at 23:00hrs.

The airline also connects the UAE to multiple destinations across India and the Far East via Colombo, making it a go-to choice for business and leisure travellers alike. For the many Sri Lankans living and working in the UAE, Sri Lankan Airlines is a symbol of national pride and carrier that allows them to experience the comfort of home onboard, from the warmth of the service to traditional Sri Lankan cuisine. For Emiratis, SriLankan offers a unique opportunity to enjoy an authentically Sri Lankan service long before they reach Sri Lanka. As Sri Lanka ushers in a new era of optimism and growth, marked by a surge in tourist arrivals, SriLankan Airlines stands ready to offer even greater convenience to its passengers. Effective March 30, 2025, the airline will increase the number of flights between Dubai and Colombo, UL232 will operate every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 18:05hrs. SriLankan is also committed to supporting the travel fraternity and eminent members of programmes like Essad and Waffar in the UAE by offering special discounts and privileges.

Together with our valued partners, SriLankan Airlines pledges to create lasting connections between the UAE and Sri Lanka, built on shared heritage and future opportunities. On this Independence Day, we salute this enduring bond and look forward to serving our passengers in the UAE with renewed commitment.