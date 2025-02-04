Sri Lanka all set for economic resurgence in 2025

An aerial view of the Lotus Tower in Colombo. Analysts and economists said Sri Lanka is set for an economic resurgence in 2025, fuelled by strategic international support and forward-thinking policies by the government.

The resilient Sri Lankan economy has shown remarkable performance and is expected to continue its upward growth journey this year as tourism, aviation, hospitality, textiles and construction sectors staged strong recovery in 2024.

Analysts and economists said Sri Lanka is set for an economic resurgence in 2025, fuelled by strategic international support and forward-thinking policies by the government. They are of the view that private consumption growth picked up markedly and easier monetary policy will support both consumption and investment growth.

Latest preliminary estimates show that real gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 5.5 per cent year-on-year basis during the third quarter of 2024, indicating a strong acceleration from 4.7 per cent growth in second quarter.

“Three main factors contributed to faster growth: textiles and apparel grew by 13.5 per cent year-on-year basis driven by steady US demand; construction activities surged by 23.8 per cent as recent interest rate cuts boost investment demand; and accommodation, food and beverage services improved with more tourist arrivals while local purchasing power recovered from continued disinflation,” according to Country Risk & Industry Research released by BMI — a Fitch Solutions Company.

The economy grew by 5.2 per cent during the first nine months of 2024, exceeding the Central Bank of Sri Lanka's (CBSL) three per cent prediction. The central bank introduced an eight per cent benchmark policy rate to boost private sector lending, with inflation expected to return by mid-2025.

“Sri Lanka's economy is projected to have grown by approximately five per cent in 2024, marking the highest annual growth since 2017. This recovery is attributed to a combination of factors, including increased tourism, improved exports, and a rebound in domestic demand,” according to a research compiled by the Sri Lankan Business Council (SLBC).

Referring to the latest National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), the research report indicated a year-on-year inflation rate of minus two per cent in December 2024. This deflationary trend reflects the stability of the Sri Lankan rupee and a decrease in food prices. It also indicates a cooling economy, which could pose challenges for future growth.

Modest Growth Seen

The Sri Lankan economy has stabilised after the deep crisis it suffered in 2022 with growth in 2024 expected to be 4.4 per cent up from the previous projections, the World Bank said.

The World Bank’s bi-annual Sri Lanka Development Update, 'Opening Up to the Future', cautions that the recovery remains fragile and hinges on maintaining macroeconomic stability, successfully restructuring debt, and continuing structural reforms to increase medium-term growth and reduce poverty.

The World Bank report projects a modest growth of 3.5 per cent in 2025 and poverty is expected to gradually decline but remain above 20 per cent until 2026.

“Sri Lanka has an untapped export potential of an estimated $10 billion annually which could create nearly 1,50,000 new jobs,” says an economist.

Sri Lanka-UAE Trade

In 2023, Sri Lanka's exports to the UAE were valued at $357.09 million, reflecting a 3.26 per cent increase compared to 2022. The main exports included tea, garments, coconut products, and glassware, according to the SLBC research.

“Imports from the UAE stood at $1,562.81 million in 2023, marking a 64.44 per cent increase from the previous year. Key imports included petroleum oils, aluminum, copper, and iron wire, diamonds, and fertilizers,” it added.

Credit Ratings Improves

Credit ratings agency Fitch upgraded Sri Lanka's long-term foreign-currency default rating to 'CCC+' from 'restricted default' (RD) following approval by creditors of the country's $12.55 billion debt overhaul in December.

"Sri Lanka has normalised relations with a majority of creditors," Fitch said, as it also upgraded the country's local-currency IDR to 'CCC+' from 'CCC-'.

According to Sri Lanka's government officials, the new restructuring package is expected save the country $9.5 billion in debt service payments over the course of its four-year IMF programme.

The country secured a $2.9 billion four-year bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in March 2023, which aims to support Sri Lanka's economic recovery by promoting fiscal sustainability, structural reforms, and debt restructuring. The programme includes measures to strengthen governance, improve public financial management, and foster a more inclusive and resilient economy.

The IMF approved the third review of Sri Lanka's $2.9 billion bailout, releasing an additional $333 million in November 2024. This brings the total disbursement to $1.3 billion under the programme.

“The risk of another default on local currency debt has been reduced by the completion of the international sovereign bond restructuring and an improved outlook for macroeconomic indicators," Fitch said.

Panoramic view of the ship yard and dock of the Port Of Colombo. In 2023, Sri Lanka's exports to the UAE were valued at $357.09 million, reflecting a 3.26 per cent increase compared to 2022.

Sri Lanka defaulted on its foreign debt for the first time in May 2022 due to its high debt burden and dwindling foreign exchange reserves, sparking widespread shortage of food, fuel and medicines. The Island nation staged a strong rebound and has officially ended its debt default in December 2024. In a statement, Mahinda Siriwardana, a top bureaucrat in the Finance Ministry said: “December 20 marked a major milestone in our economic recovery process as Sri Lanka officially exited sovereign default." Sign of Stability Experts have a consensus that Sri Lanka is emerging from its worst post-independence economic crisis (2022-23), which was triggered by a default on external debt obligations in April 2022. They are of the view that the economy is showing signs of stabilisation in mid-January 2025, bolstered by positive growth, low inflation, a boom in tourism and a bullish stock market. David Sislen, World Bank Regional Country Director for Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka, said Sri Lanka's recent economic stabilisation, marked by four quarters of growth and a current account surplus in 2023, is a significant milestone. “At this moment, Sri Lanka has a real opportunity to realise its export potential, which we estimate at $10 billion annually. There is an opening for Sri Lanka to deepen its participation in global value chains and take advantage of its geography and an evolving global landscape to generate jobs and sustain growth. The continued implementation of important economic and governance-related reforms will allow Sri Lanka to fully benefit from this moment,” he said. Tourism Revival Sri Lanka's tourism sector experienced a remarkable resurgence in 2024, surpassing two million arrivals for the first time since 2018. This milestone was achieved on December 26, 2024, when a couple from Thailand marked the two millionth tourist arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport. “Tourist arrivals consistently increased throughout 2024, with December recording the highest number of arrivals at 227,169. The resurgence of tourism significantly contributed to Sri Lanka's economic recovery, boosting local businesses and employment in the hospitality and tourism sectors,” according to the SLBC research. Challenges and Opportunities Economists said outlook for Sri Lanka's economy hinges on effective governance, structural reforms, and international support. By leveraging its strategic location and rich natural resources, Sri Lanka can diversify its economy and enhance resilience. Sri Lanka has significant opportunities for growth in various sectors, including tourism, agriculture, manufacturing, and technology. The country's strategic location, diverse culture, and rich natural resources offer attractive investment possibilities. By addressing its challenges and leveraging its opportunities, Sri Lanka can achieve sustainable and inclusive economic development. The post-pandemic recovery has been notably driven by a resurgence in tourism, a vital revenue-generating sector that had suffered immensely due to travel restrictions. As international travel resumes, Sri Lanka has begun to welcome tourists back, significantly boosting the economy. Improvements in infrastructure and diversified product offerings are enhancing the country’s attractiveness as a tourist destination. There is no second opinion that Sri Lanka's economy is on a path to recovery, with strong GDP growth and deflationary trends. International organisations, such as the IMF, are providing crucial financial and technical assistance to support Sri Lanka's economic recovery.

