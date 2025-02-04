Spreading the Taste of Home

Rizvi Farook, Group General Manager, Heartland General Trading Co LLC

On the occasion of the 77th Sri Lanka Independence Day, Heartland General Trading Co LLC, Dubai — the leading marketer and distributor of Sri Lankan food products — is delighted to extend its heartfelt greetings to the Sri Lankan community in Dubai and their families in Sri Lanka, as we celebrate this momentous and culturally rich event.

Over the past 24 years, our company has grown in the heart of Dubai, serving as a vital link for the Sri Lankan community, Sri Lankan business segment, Asian customers and connecting the essence of home to the vibrant, multicultural landscape of the UAE. Heartland Dubai, established in 2001 by the proud Sri Lankan entrepreneur Mohamed Fazal Mawjood, is a testament to the values of diversity and unity that shape our global customer base.

Internally, we fostered a new organisational culture by recruiting highly qualified professionals to meet the growing expectations of our clients. We implemented new systems and processes to enhance efficiency, including a customised version of the Odoo ERP software. Employees were encouraged to embrace new responsibilities, offering opportunities for advancement to strengthen their careers at Heartland. Regular training sessions helped our team adapt to the changing environment and new systems.

We prioritised creating an "Employee First" environment, focusing on employee welfare and personal needs. Our diverse team, representing various nationalities, is encouraged to learn from each other, working together as a unified and cohesive team.

Over the years, our business has evolved into a leading multinational force in the import and export sector, specialising in agricultural products such as grains, pulses, frozen meat, and seafood. As the premier distributor of Sri Lankan food items in the UAE, we have established a wide-reaching network of more than 850 retailers, including top hypermarkets, supermarkets, grocery stores, restaurants, catering services and wholesalers.

We have continuously enhanced the quality of our homegrown products at Kelani Lanka. Today, Kelani Lanka is a trusted and recognised brand, celebrated by both Sri Lankan and international customers. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to quality, freshness, and affordability. We take pride in offering a diverse range of over 200 products, including rice, spices, dried fish, noodles, string hopper flour, coconut milk powder, and bottled delicacies such as jams, pickles, sambal, kithul treacle, coconut treacle, and jaggery. Our portfolio also features coconut sugar, dehydrated ready-to-eat meals, savory snacks, coffee, soya meat, cordials, coconut oil, king coconut water, sauces, and jack mackerel, among other items. We are proud to announce that the Sri Lankan products distributed by Heartland, including "Kelani Lanka, Prima Kottu MEE, Maliban Biscuits, Golden Jack Mackerel, Link Natural, Delmedge and Ceylon Cold Stores", have earned a special place within UAEs vibrant population, contributing to a strong and distinct brand image among our valued customers. Dubai’s multicultural environment, with its vast and diverse community, has been instrumental in enabling us to serve a broad consumer base. This unique aspect has been a key factor in our continued success and presence in Dubai for over two decades. We have emerged as one of the key players in the seafood and meat category, using Dubai as the gateway to distribute our products to other markets. Heartland’s global footprint extends well beyond the UAE, with strong connections in markets across China, India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Yemen, Oman, Pakistan, Mexico, and Australia. This solidifies our position as a significant player in the global trade industry. As Heartland approaches its 25th anniversary in Dubai, we remain unwavering in our commitment to delivering the finest products from Sri Lanka to the UAE market. Our vision has always been to offer only the highest quality, freshest products with authentic Sri Lankan taste, ensuring that our customers in Dubai enjoy exceptional products at competitive prices. We have extended our footprint to every corner of the UAE market, serving the Sri Lankan community with a superior product range and service. At the heart of Heartland’s vision is our dedication to empowering small and medium-scale entrepreneurs in Sri Lanka.

We take pride in promoting and distributing their products in Dubai, helping them expand beyond local borders. Our approach goes beyond transactional relationships – we work closely with local farmers, sourcing their goods directly and ensuring they are expertly packaged by our trusted suppliers for the Dubai market. This not only provides essential support to Sri Lankan farmers but also plays a pivotal role in strengthening the nation’s export sector and overall economy.