Smooth Sailing in Toughest Maritime Conditions

LENOL is a management-owned global oil marketer, providing customers with high-quality marine lubricants in all major ports worldwide. LENOL offers a full range of marine products, covering all the requirements a vessel could have.

LENOL stands for Lubricating Engine Oils. The LENOL team consists of marine professionals with over 100 years of combined industry experience, and all offices work hard to ensure safe and sustainable operating processes.

LENOL’s German R&D centre provides technology that ensures optimal engine performance and protection. With a strong commitment to quality, innovation, sustainability, and reliability, LENOL serves shipowners, operators, and managers with a comprehensive product range, including lubricants, greases, and speciality fluids.

As LENOL’s global partner, FUCHS LUBRICANTS GERMANY GMBH provides decades of proven experience in speciality lubricants covering all machinery on board. In a remarkably short span, the partnership has given rise to a new marine lubricant brand, tailored to meet the unique demands of the industry. This achievement underscores both companies’ commitment to innovation and excellence. The product portfolio offers cutting-edge solutions for vessels operating in challenging maritime environments. It meets the latest environmental standards, including IMO Tier III regulations, and ensures safe and efficient operations at sea. LENOL products are available in over 40 countries and in more than 900 ports worldwide. If you are looking for reliable service, premium-quality products, and efficient operational processes, LENOL is your partner of choice.

For more information, please visit: www.lenolmarine.com