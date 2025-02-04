SLBC Connecting Sri Lankan businesses and entrepreneurs with UAE Opportunities

Meeting with previous foreign minister Ali Sabri along with the Consul General of Dubai Alexis Gunasekara and SLBC delegation.

The Sri Lankan Business Council has played a vital role in connecting Sri Lankan businesses and entrepreneurs with opportunities in the UAE to strengthen economic ties between the two nations, its top official says.

Suren Swaminathan, Chairman of the Sri Lankan Business Council (SLBC) UAE, said SLBC serves as a crucial bridge between Sri Lankan entrepreneurs and the UAE’s dynamic business ecosystem.

“We offer mentorship, advisory services, networking events, and business matchmaking opportunities. Our goal is to empower Sri Lankan professionals and businesses to succeed in the UAE while enhancing bilateral trade relations,” Swaminathan told Khaleej Times during an interview.

Excerpts from the interview:

Could you share with us the history and evolution of the Sri Lankan Business Council (SLBC) in Dubai? How has it contributed to fostering trade and investment between Sri Lanka and the UAE since its inception?

The Sri Lankan Business Council in Dubai & Northern Emirates was formed in the year 1991 under the umbrella of the Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai and Northern Emirates. Later it evolved into a registered Business Council under the auspices of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry in the year 2004 with the objective of fostering trade, investment, and professional collaboration between Sri Lanka and the UAE.

Over the years, SLBC has played a vital role in connecting Sri Lankan businesses and entrepreneurs with opportunities in the UAE, helping them navigate regulatory frameworks, providing market insights, and facilitating high-level networking. Through strategic initiatives, business forums, and trade delegations, SLBC has strengthened economic ties between the two nations.

The Ladies Wing of SLBC was created and given more importance by designating a Vice-Chairperson to lead the initiative. Now, almost 25 per cent of the membership consists of ladies, who have significantly enhanced the status of SLBC. They have successfully conducted the Cancer Awareness Workshop, graced by Maha Al Gargawi, Vice-President — Business Advocacy, Dubai Chamber; as the chief guest. In addition to business events, the Ladies Wing expanded its engagements by celebrating UAE National Day with a well-attended breakfast

As a registered Business Council under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, what role does the SLBC play in supporting Sri Lankan entrepreneurs and professionals in the UAE?

SLBC serves as a crucial bridge between Sri Lankan entrepreneurs and the UAE’s dynamic business ecosystem. We offer mentorship, advisory services, networking events, and business matchmaking opportunities. Additionally, we work closely with UAE authorities and Sri Lankan government agencies to provide regulatory support, resolve trade barriers, and create avenues for growth across multiple sectors. Our goal is to empower Sri Lankan professionals and businesses to succeed in the UAE while enhancing bilateral trade relations.

Chairman Sri Lankan Business Council UAE Suren Swaminathan was honoured to accompany Ahmad Hamza, Executive Director of DMCC Free Zone; and Bassel Bitar, Regional Representative for Asia and Eastern Europe, on a visit to Colombo Port City. During the visit, he engaged in fruitful discussions with Revan Wickramasuriya, Managing Director of Colombo Port City Development.

What are some of the key achievements of the SLBC over the years that stand out in terms of business development, networking, and creating opportunities for Sri Lankans in the UAE?

SLBC has had several notable achievements, including:

Organising and participating in high-profile trade delegations and forums, such as Expo 2020 Dubai, where Sri Lankan businesses showcased their capabilities on a global stage.

Participating in the Sri Lanka Trade and Industry Exhibition in June 2024

Facilitating B2B engagements between Sri Lankan exporters and UAE-based buyers, resulting in successful trade agreements.

Strengthening collaborations with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and the Sri Lankan Export Development Board to enhance bilateral trade opportunities.

Working closely with the Sri Lankan Embassy and Consulate promoting bilateral trade.

The UAE delegation to the Industrial Expo 2024 in Colombo pictured with the then Minister of Industries Ramesh Pathirana.

How does the SLBC assist Sri Lankan businesses in navigating the regulatory and economic landscape of the UAE market?

We provide up-to-date market intelligence, conduct workshops on UAE business regulations, and assist with company registration and licensing procedures. Our business forums bring together experts from various industries to provide guidance on compliance, taxation, labor laws, and other key regulatory matters. We also act as an advocacy body, addressing challenges faced by Sri Lankan businesses in the UAE market.

The UAE has long been a key player in regional trade and investment. How do you see the UAE-Sri Lanka business relationship evolving in the coming years?

The UAE-Sri Lanka relationship is set to strengthen further, driven by the UAE’s position as a global trade hub and Sri Lanka’s strategic location in South Asia. As bilateral trade agreements expand, we anticipate increased investments in sectors such as tourism, logistics, IT, and agribusiness. Additionally, the UAE’s focus on food security presents significant opportunities for Sri Lankan agri-exports. Enhanced government collaborations and new free trade agreements will likely boost trade volumes and business partnerships.

Women wing organised events such as the Breast Cancer and the breakfast event (The organising team). Trade delegation led by the Consul General Alexis Gunasekara for the Industry Expo Colombo in June meeting with the then Minister of Industries Ramesh Pathirana.

What specific industries or sectors are currently offering the most potential for Sri Lankan companies to tap into in the UAE market? Several industries present significant potential for Sri Lankan companies, including: Agri-exports – Tea, spices, coconut-based products, and fresh produce have strong demand in the UAE.

Hospitality & Tourism – With Sri Lanka being a popular travel destination, partnerships in tourism promotion and hotel investment are promising.

IT & Tech Services – The UAE’s digital transformation offers immense opportunities for Sri Lankan IT firms.

Construction & Engineering – With the UAE’s ongoing infrastructure expansion, Sri Lankan professionals and companies in this sector can tap into high-value contracts.

Education & Training – Sri Lankan institutions and professionals can offer training and vocational education solutions in the UAE’s growing knowledge economy. The ladies organising committee of the National Day Breakfast honouring Ayanna Wawulagala, the young brand ambassador for Bleed Good Movement Sri Lanka. Also present was Diniti Weerasena, the first secretary of the Sri Lankan Consulate Dubai. Given the UAE's strategic location and expanding trade routes, how important is it for Sri Lankan businesses to strengthen their presence in the UAE as a gateway to the GCC and Mena region? The UAE serves as a major re-export hub, offering Sri Lankan businesses unparalleled access to GCC, Mena, and even European and African markets. Establishing a presence in the UAE allows Sri Lankan companies to benefit from world-class logistics, ease of doing business, and extensive trade networks. Strengthening our business footprint in the UAE will enhance market penetration, competitiveness, and long-term trade sustainability. Looking ahead to 2025, what are some of the strategic goals the SLBC hopes to achieve? Are there any major initiatives or collaborations in the pipeline that members can look forward to? SLBC’s strategic goals for 2025 include: Enhancing trade facilitation by hosting sector-specific trade delegations and B2B meetings.

Expanding mentorship and networking programs for young Sri Lankan entrepreneurs.

Strengthening collaboration with UAE and Sri Lankan authorities to improve market access for Sri Lankan products and services.

Launching digital platforms to provide business intelligence and regulatory support for our members.

Promoting sustainability-focused projects and investment opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy and green technologies. Are there any specific events, trade missions, or business forums that SLBC is planning to facilitate in 2025 to boost engagement between Sri Lankan and UAE businesses? Yes, we have a series of initiatives lined up for 2025, including: Sri Lanka Trade & Investment Forum in Dubai – A flagship event bringing together key stakeholders from both countries to explore trade and investment opportunities.

SLBC Business Networking Summits – Industry-specific networking sessions to foster partnerships.

Trade Delegations to Sri Lanka & UAE – Facilitating business visits and engagements to enhance bilateral trade.

Workshops & Training Programs – Covering regulatory updates, investment trends, and industry best practices for Sri Lankan businesses in the UAE.

Expo & Cultural Showcases – Promoting Sri Lanka’s diverse industries, tourism, and cultural heritage to the UAE market.

— kushmita@khaleejtimes.com