Shaping the future of secure, scalable connectivity

With AI continuing to disrupt industries and networks becoming more critical than ever, HPE Aruba Networking’s vision for the future is centered on innovation, security, and scalability,”Alain Carpentier.

With enterprises increasingly relying on cloud services, IoT devices, and remote workforces, traditional approaches to networking are no longer sufficient, particularly in the face of growing cyber security threats. As more sophisticated and secure networks are required to cope with the tremendous levels of data traffic enterprises are faced with, AI is helping to automate network management, improve security, and deliver previously out of reach insights.

We’re seeing businesses in the Middle East really push the boundaries, and HPE Aruba Networking’s AI-powered networking solutions are perfectly positioned to support their ambitions,”Jacob Chacko.

AI has rapidly evolved from a futuristic concept to an essential tool for managing today’s complex, large-scale networks, especially as companies across the Middle East accelerate their digital transformation in the post-COVID era. On the one hand, ‘Networking for AI’ can build the infrastructure required to support the heavy data demands of AI, ensuring speed, scalability, and reliability. On the other, 'AI for Networking' leverages AI to enhance network operations, automating processes and predicting issues before they happen.

AI – powering networks

The integration of AI into networking solutions has made networks more intelligent and proactive. AI automates network management, which can be overwhelming for human teams, especially in environments with numerous connected devices. AI ensures optimal security and performance without constant manual intervention, improving efficiency and minimising human error.

In the Middle East and Africa, the scale of IoT deployments is vast, spanning manufacturing plants to healthcare facilities. Yet rapid adoption comes with its challenges. A recent Microsoft Digital Defense Report revealed that over 120 countries have faced cyber-attacks, which are increasingly sophisticated and widespread.

As cyber-attacks grow in complexity, traditional security models like zero trust and centralized firewalls remain crucial. However, relying solely on these methods may not suffice against the ever evolving and persistent threats.

HPE's AI-driven, security-first networks offer a robust solution. They integrate on-network traffic inspection without sacrificing performance, adaptive security protocols, and AI-powered visibility for enhanced protection, providing a more resilient defence than conventional security methods.

HPE Aruba Networking expanded its capabilities through several strategic acquisitions, including SD-WAN and Zero Trust Network Access solutions and has developed a management control plane called HPE Aruba Networking Central that allows administrators to monitor and manage their entire network. These initiatives offer comprehensive, AI-powered security solutions designed to meet the demands of modern networking. Expanding regional and global impacts One of the most significant developments on the horizon is HPE’s pending acquisition of Juniper Networks. This acquisition will bring together two companies with complementary strengths. From a portfolio perspective, Juniper’s strength in high-end switches for data centres, telco, and cloud is complementary to HPE’s focus on wireless and mid-market commercial solutions. Together, the two can offer end-to-end networking solutions powered by AI and enhanced by security. By expanding the networking portfolio, this acquisition will give HPE a comprehensive cloud-native and AI-driven IT portfolio including full, modern networking stack Looking ahead, HPE Aruba Networking’s vision is clear: to lead the industry in AI-powered networking and secure solutions for enterprises of all sizes. GITEX GLOBAL 2024: A showcase of innovation One of the most important technology events in the region, this year at GITEX GLOBAL, HPE Aruba Networking showcased its latest innovations in AI-powered networking solutions and Wi-Fi 7 technology, as well as discussing private 5G, and showcasing its commitment to sustainability.

With its security-first approach, strategic acquisitions like Juniper Networks, and a focus on innovation, HPE is well-positioned to shape the future of networking. As AI continues to disrupt industries and transform how enterprises operate, HPE’s commitment to providing secure, scalable solutions, there’s no doubt that the company’s next chapter will be an exciting one.