Shaping Future Leaders

Vanessa Northway, Deputy Vice Principal – Learning & Teaching and Student Experience at Heriot-Watt University Dubai

Published: Thu 30 May 2024, 10:37 AM

Heriot-Watt University is the first British university to establish a campus in Dubai. Since our launch in 2005, we have been offering highly acclaimed degree programmes that meet the specific demands of local businesses and industry.

Heriot-Watt University Dubai has extensive foundation, undergraduate, and postgraduate programmes, and PhD/PGR spanning disciplines such as Data Science, Construction and Engineering, Accounting and Finance, Digital Marketing, Psychology, Architecture and Design, Robotics, Computing, and Artificial Intelligence.

Our top 10 programmes for 2024 include:

1. Foundation programmes in Management, Engineering, Design Studies

2. Computer Sciences such as Artificial Intelligence, Cyber Security or Data Sciences

3. Chemical, Automotive or Electrical Engineering

4. Architecture, Interior Architecture & Design or Architectural engineering

5. Business, Accountancy, Psychology and Management

6. Renewable Energy Engineering, Network Security

7. Design Management

8. International Business Management with Marketing

9. Business and Finance

10. Sustainable Finance with Fintech

All programmes are tailored to equip students with the skills required to meet real-world industry challenges and succeed in a competitive marketplace, ensuring our students are future-ready.

WHY CHOOSE HERIOT-WATT UNIVERSITY

World-Class Expertise — Learn from leading academics and practitioners. Benefit from our close ties with industry and immerse yourself in a research-led environment that fosters innovation.

Join the Global Community — Heriot-Watt University is your gateway to a global network of ambitious professionals and alumni.

Advanced Curriculum — Choose from our 70+ programmes that engage with a curriculum designed to address today’s global challenges. Heriot-Watt University has consistently been ranked as a top provider of higher education, ranging from teaching excellence and research performance to student satisfaction and graduate employability. The KHDA Higher Education Classification (in partnership with QS) has awarded Heriot-Watt University Dubai a five-star rating from 2018- 22. Also, Heriot-Watt University Dubai has been granted initial institutional licensure by the UAE’s Ministry of Education (MoE) through the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA). Spanning 218,000 square feet, the campus has been thoughtfully designed focusing on student experience. As a globally connected university, the learning outcomes and teaching standards remain consistent, regardless of students' locations. Graduates obtain the same prestigious Heriot-Watt University degree qualification. Students are encouraged to take part in Heriot-Watt's Go Global programme, which offers opportunities to experience student life at campuses at our UK Campuses or our Malaysia campus. Heriot-Watt represents a top destination for students wishing to meet the demands of the job market. Matthew Smith, Head of School – Dubai and Deputy Executive Dean, School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society “As a globally connected university, we are committed to delivering an unmatched academic experience. With identical learning outcomes and rigorous standards across our global campuses, we ensure that every student receives an unparalleled education. At Heriot-Watt, we take pride in our global perspective, offering cutting-edge curricula and experiential training that prepare students for the challenges of an ever-evolving world. Our focus on industry collaboration ensures that students not only gain knowledge but also acquire practical experience, giving them a competitive advantage in their fields and ensuring success beyond graduation.” STUDENT TESTIMONIAL Josephine Joseph, Student of Architectural Engineering, Fourth Year, School of Energy, Geoscience, Infrastructure and Society, Heriot-Watt University Dubai “Being a part of the Heriot-Watt University Dubai community has been a transformative experience, fuelling my sense of connection and empowerment. The focus on practical, industry-driven education, coupled with the advanced technology available at our campus, assures me of the valuable skills and insights I'm gaining here. Moreover, our global campus network creates a rich environment for collaboration and expansion, opening doors to exciting new possibilities. The supportive faculty and diverse student body contribute to a dynamic learning environment, fostering both personal and professional growth. Additionally, the numerous extracurricular opportunities, from internships to student clubs, enrich my university experience and prepare me for a successful career in my field.” Guided campus tours are available from Monday to Friday, 9am to 4pm.

For any enquiries and more information, please contact the Admissions Office at +971 (0) 48 727 000 or visit www.hw.ac.uk/dubai