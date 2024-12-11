Setting the Stage for Japanese Companies

Nobuyuki Nakajima, Managing Director, JETRO Dubai, Middle East and North Africa

Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) has operated in Dubai as a gateway for Japanese companies aiming to expand their setup in the UAE and other GCC countries, says its top official.

Nobuyuki Nakajima, Managing Director at JETRO Dubai, Middle East and North Africa (Mena), said his organisation plays has played a crucial role in promoting bilateral trade ties between Japan and the UAE by assisting Japanese businesses seeking to enter the UAE market.

“JETRO has assisted Japanese companies to explore new markets in the region, boosting trade in sectors such as F&B, electronics, machinery, technology, healthcare, and start-ups. We support Japanese companies and brands through our initiatives to facilitate their presence and growth in the region,” Nakajima said during an interview.

He said JETRO Dubai’s role has extended to broader regional cooperation, helping Japanese businesses in the UAE expand into neighbouring markets such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Excerpts from the interview:

Please describe JETRO’s role in promoting bilateral trade with the UAE?

Over the years, JETRO plays has played a crucial role in promoting bilateral trade ties between Japan and the UAE by assisting Japanese businesses seeking to enter the UAE market. This includes providing market intelligence, organising trade missions, and hosting networking events, trade-shows, business matching programmes and webinars to connect Japanese companies with local partners.

JETRO supports and facilitates the mutual visit of high-ranking officials between Japan and the UAE, in the field of trade and investments. Through its efforts, JETRO aims to strengthen economic cooperation and drive the growth of Japanese investment in the UAE, thereby strengthening bilateral ties.

JETRO Dubai has been playing its key role since 1981. Please highlight your milestones as well as challenges while establishing strong ties with the UAE and other countries in the region?

JETRO Dubai was established in 1981, 10 years after establishing diplomatic ties between Japan and the UAE. Since its establishment, JETRO has operated in Dubai as a gateway for Japanese companies aiming to expand their setup in the UAE and other GCC countries. To date, JETRO’s mission continues to be bridging the gap between Japan’s advanced industries and the rapidly expanding economies in the Gulf Region.

Over the years, JETRO has assisted Japanese companies to explore new markets in the region, boosting trade in sectors such as F&B, electronics, machinery, technology, healthcare, and start-ups. Japan considers the UAE as a safe, economically stable and a strategic partner in various industry sectors. Currently, there are 358 Japanese companies in the UAE due to conducive investment environment, including free zones, supported by JETRO’s initiatives to facilitate their presence and growth in the region.

JETRO facilitated the formation of the UAE-Japan Joint Business Council, which was established in April 2024, under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI), which was launched by the leaders of Japan and the UAE in 2022, to further deepen dialogue of the two countries and fostering business exchanges among private companies across the UAE and Japan sector. This initiative builds on a long-standing strategic partnership that spans energy, trade, investment, and innovation. For the 6th time, JETRO Dubai hosted a new batch of Japanese business delegates from October 7-10, 2024, in the UAE, focusing on the UAE’s National Food Security Strategy. Nobutaka Maekawa, Executive Vice-President of JETRO, led the visit of 15 Japanese companies, specialising in innovations and technologies in the food security and agri-tech sectors.

Also, through various global event, including Japan’s participation in EXPO 2020 Dubai, JETRO promoted Japanese culture, cuisine, technology, and innovation. JETRO Dubai’s role has extended to broader regional cooperation, helping Japanese businesses in the UAE expand into neighbouring markets such as Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, and Kuwait. This has included trade missions and participation in key economic forums.

JETRO Dubai has also raised awareness of the importance intellectual property for business in the MENA region. This includes hosting seminars, workshops, and events to educate local companies about the benefits of IP protection.

One of the major challenges for Japanese business entering the UAE market has been navigating the cultural and regulatory difference. JETRO has worked to bridge these gaps by offering consultancy and support on business, and market entry issues. Differences in business etiquette and communication styles between Japan and the UAE have required JETRO to foster mutual understanding between Japanese firms and their local counterparts.

Economic fluctuations in the Gulf region and political uncertainties in the broader Middles East have occasionally posed challenges for trade and investment. JETRO has had to adapt to these changing dynamics, offering businesses the support to navigate volatility.

Which economic sectors can drive/lead bilateral trade with the UAE?

We see excellent potential in the Japanese Food Export, Agritech, Healthcare & Innovation spaces, which are the promising sectors for economic diversification, and technological advancements for both the nations. In the healthcare sector Japan’s advanced high-precision medical diagnostic devices (e.g., MRI, CT scans) aligns with the UAE’s need for cutting-edge healthcare technology. Preventive healthcare solutions, such as functional foods, supplements, and anti-aging products, cater to UAE’s growing wellness focus and luxury market.

The Middle East is becoming a key market for Japanese food products, especially the UAE seen as a strategic base, with its large tourism sector, logistical infrastructure, and diverse food culture, has seen a rise in interest for Japanese food, leading to a significant increase in exports of Japanese agricultural and food products. However, to succeed in this market, Japanese food exporters must adhere to Halal regulations and adapt to the UAE’s multicultural food preferences. To address these challenges, the Japanese government has established an Export Support Platform in August 2024, which involves JETRO offices and diplomatic missions to provide continuous support to Japanese food exporters.

Japan’s food exports can significantly enhance bilateral relations between both the nations, Japanese high-quality products such as Wagyu beef, seafood, green tea, and premium fruits are highly regarded for their quality and safety. The Export from Japan to UAE in the food segment was 8.5 billion yen in 2023 and has grown by two times in the last five years. Also, the Japanese food exporters ensure that they comply with the Halal standards for meeting UAE market requirement.

We believe that joint ventures in agri-tech can contribute to UAE’s food security goal and overcome the challenges in local food production due to its arid climate and limited arable land. With an eye on innovation and sustainability Japanese Agri-tech solutions offer opportunity to address these challenges. Leveraging advanced vertical framing, hydroponics, AI-driven cultivation and water management, Japanese technology can play a pivotal role in building a sustainable and resilient food system for the UAE.

How do you see the role of Japanese startups and SMEs in promoting cooperation in AI, fintech, blockchain and other tech verticals?

Both Japan and the UAE have a vibrant ecosystem for startups. The UAE is home to numerous accelerators and venture funds aimed at fostering innovation. Japanese startups and SMEs play a pivotal role in fostering cooperation in emerging tech sectors like AI, fintech and blockchain by leveraging their innovative solutions. In the health care innovation, there are solutions which uses AI powered smartphone technology for instant respiratory diseases diagnosis, exemplify how Japanese SMEs can address critical healthcare needs.

Similarly, there are solutions that utilises AI and big data to predict failures and detect diseases like Sleep Apnea Syndrome. Their focus on both B2B and B2C applications demonstrates the potential for cross-sector collaboration, improving outcomes for industries like logistics and transportations.

The adoption of AI can be implemented for traffic management and optimize traffic systems. These technologies address global issues like congestions, carbon, emissions and inefficiencies in transportation systems. To top it off, Japanese startups and SME’s specializing in blockchain solutions can greatly contribute to the dynamic payments landscape in the UAE, by contributing tech to the reg-tech and open finance space. Japanese SME’s focusing on blockchain can also add tremendous value to the evolving public transport and traffic management systems in the region. What kind of support does JETRO offer to Japanese companies looking to invest in the UAE and vice-versa to the UAE organisations in Japan? We have Invest in Japan platform aimed at promoting foreign direct investment into Japan. We support projects that contribute to the creation of innovation and regional economic revitalisation in Japan, the attraction of foreign and foreign-affiliated companies to Japan that will contribute to strengthening Japan’s innovation ecosystem and their business expansion in Japan. J-Bridge (International collaboration/ cooperation) A business platform that aims to create new business through collaboration and cooperation between Japanese companies and overseas startups. In addition to identifying promising foreign companies and projects and providing business opportunities through various events, we promote international open innovation through individual company introductions, acceleration programs, professional advice, and the formation of joint demonstration projects. We Support overseas sales channel expansion through digital projects by crossborder EC with the aim to support Japanese companies to expand overseas sales channels. We want to expand the base of companies willing to export and expand their business into overseas markets through digital technology. Japan Street is an online catalog site exclusively for overseas buyers invited by JETRO. Participation is free of charge, and JETRO provides extensive support for business meetings with buyers. Japan Street holds a wide range of Japanese product lineups including foods, cosmetics, kitchenware, even machinery. Osaka is all set to host World Expo 2025. How is JETRO using this platform in promoting bilateral relations and strengthening corporate and business links with the UAE companies and businessmen? The theme of Expo 2025 is Designing Future Society of Our Lives and will be an opportunity for the world to come together in one place under the theme of “Life”. Over 160 countries, regions, and international organisations will showcase their latest technologies and unique cultures. JETRO will leverage the World Expo 2025 in Osaka as a significant platform to promote bilateral relations and strengthen corporate and business links between Japan and the UAE. Scheduled to take place between April 13 to October 13, 2025, the Expo offers a platform to highlight Japan’s and other countries advanced technologies, innovative solutions, and various industries, while building connections with business globally. For UAE, JETRO aims to create avenues for partnership in keys sectors such as sustainability, technology, healthcare etc. As the UAE is a major player in these areas, particularly through initiatives like the UAE’s Vision 2030, JETRO is positioning the Expo as a space for meaningful dialogue and business networking. What are your upcoming projects and activities? We have upcoming B2B online matching events for Japanese contents such as music, anime, game and also agri-tech related. Also, we are preparing for a significant presence at two major upcoming events in Dubai, UAE: Arab Health 2025 and Gulffood2025. Arab Health, one of the largest healthcare exhibitions in the Middle East, will take place from January 27-30, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. JETRO will have a dedicated Japan pavilion where 27 medical product manufacturers will be showcasing their cutting-edge new solutions from a wide range of categories from disposables, surgical equipment, imaging, and orthopaedics, /physiotherapy, /rehabilitation. Following the Arab Health, JETRO will participate at Gulfood 2025, scheduled from February 17-21, 2025. 27 exhibitors from Japan - seafood, tea, pre-packaged foods, seasonings etc. will showcase their products. JETRO will sponsor the TOP TABLE at Gulfood2025 to promote Japanese Seafood. These exhibitions will open up new avenues for Japanese companies to connect with Middle Eastern partners and pave the way for a stronger Japan-UAE relationship in healthcare and food. We look forward to seeing you at the Japan Pavilion next year. Stay connected with JETRO Dubai and access latest information on our activities, follow us on our Instagram account JETRO_Dubai.

