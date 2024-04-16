Setting Exemplary Standards

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mohammed Abdullatif Galadari, Group Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, with Dh1 million portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Published: Tue 16 Apr 2024, 10:45 AM

For nearly half a century, Khaleej Times (KT) has remained on forefront to bring inside reports, publish day-to-day events, release in-depth research and analysis as well as lead public awareness campaigns and launch social and well-being initiatives.

The UAE's first English newspaper, which celebrates its remarkable 46th anniversary today, has documented the past, present and future. The pioneer publication set the benchmark in the media publishing industry as it left no stone unturned to get to the bottom of stories and events that shaped the region.

Since April 16, 1978, Khaleej Times has emerged as an authentic source of information as it ensures balance coverage of all important local, regional, and international events. It remained a leading publication in the region providing unbiased news and unadulterated views through various platforms developed in the past 46 years.

Multiple platforms

Today, the print publication is strongly backed by its online, digital, social media and multimedia platforms as the public regresses in age, articles decrease in length, and content continues to be read at the swipe of a finger.

In addition to strong subscriptions for print, the newspaper’s website is on track to achieve 100 million page views every month. While its social media handles have combined 6.5 million followers, it is an ultimate choice of the readers and advertisers as they are unable to get this reach through any other media in this part of the region.

To retain its supremacy in the market, KT has always invested in human resources, latest technology, innovative and creative ideas to keep its readers and subscribers up to date on current affairs and developing news.

For instance, the million-dirham 50cmx70cm objet d’art of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is a classic example of creativity. The innovative portrait was made of shredded banknotes worth Dh1 million, conceptualised by Mohammed Abdullatif Galadari, Group Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman of Galadari Brothers, and executed by KT’s talented artist Emadeldin Abdelsalam.

Tech adoption

We all know that the future is forged by those who embrace innovation and never grow weary of it. It is a matter of proud that all editorial heads have nurtured innovation and creativity, and it is reflecting in daily newspaper, online portal, social media blogs and weekly or monthly magazines.

As far as tech adoption is concerned, KT stays ahead of its competitors as it pays special attention to latest trends in the market. Media continues transitioning to multimedia. As chants of digital first are heard from newsrooms, mobile first seems to become the more supreme content representation among audiences. Audiences seem to be the ones that decide which pieces of the puzzle come together.

Data — unique visits, page views, engagement time, etc — influences the hierarchy, constancy, and continuity of our stories. Our writers and senior editors, with the help of the new technology that emerges in our day-to-day lives, aim to appeal to diverse spectators across the globe. Various reports are modified for various social media platforms. KT’s writers mentally visualise; interlace and engage content across text, audio, and visuals; integrate and weave them together with up-to-date trends and language; experiment with headlines and release them.

Journalism has substantially evolved since 1978. Perceiving and enchanting your viewers is a journey filled with insights. This journey has rendered KT adaptable, purposeful, and innovative. It has enhanced and improvised journalism, strengthening our core value — credibility, to continue as a dominant player in the media publishing industry in the region.

Economic development

Today, newspapers play an important role in the economic development of a country by providing latest information, comprehensive research and analysis on various issues and policy measures that helps the government in decision making.

Whether it's a global financial crisis, volatility in markets, stability in energy prices and real estate sector, or creating an awareness on financial or taxation matters such as introduction of value-added tax and corporate tax, Khaleej Times always played its positive role to strengthen national economy.

The newspaper’s comprehensive coverage of economic indicators such as GDP growth, trends, inflation and interest rates in the past 46 years helps businesses and individuals make informed decisions about investment, spending, and saving, which in turn drives economic growth and development of the country.

Moreover, the publication promoted financial literacy through its various platforms by providing information on personal finance, saving, investing, and budgeting through articles and columns on these topics, as well as tips and advice from financial experts. This information can help individuals make better financial decisions, build wealth, and achieve economic security. Khaleej Times’ track record indicates that a vibrant and independent press is essential for a healthy economy and society.

KT: A popular media

