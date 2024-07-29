Secure Your Australian Citizenship: A New Era of Opportunities Awaits

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 10:21 AM

Australia is broadening its scope, inviting skilled individuals to step into a promising future. With significant policy updates effective from July 1st, the path to Australian Citizenship through the General Skilled Migration Pathway has never been more inviting.

The General Skilled Migration Pathway Explained

This pathway is ideal for skilled workers outside of Australia who do not have an employer sponsor. With almost 674

occupations now eligible for application and numerous pathways available, Australia is ready to welcome a diverse array of talents. www.aussizzgroup.com/uae/general-skilled-migration

Recent changes to Australian migration policies include local skills assessments and newly announced state nomination quotas for the financial year 2024-25, enhancing the migration process.

Local Skills Assessments: Skills assessments are now available locally through the Australian Trade Training College, removing the need for international travel and reducing both cost and inconvenience. This is particularly beneficial for those in the UAE and the Middle East. State Nomination Quotas: All states have announced their nomination allocation numbers for the year 2024-25, with a total of 16,500 seats for Skilled Nominated (subclass 190) visas and 9,760 seats for Skilled Work Regional (subclass 491) visas. This is a golden opportunity for skilled professionals looking to make Australia their new home. Starting your journey to Australian Citizenship is straightforward. Check your eligibility, prepare your documents, and utilize a streamlined application process designed for diverse skills and backgrounds. Australia is not just updating its policies; it’s extending a heartfelt invitation to build your future within its borders. This is an excellent chance for you to seize these opportunities. Aussizz Group: Your Trusted Partner in Migration

For applicants living in the UAE and the Middle East, Aussizz Group is here to assist you every step of the way. With our top-notch services and expert guidance, we ensure a smooth and efficient migration process. Our team of qualified consultants provides personalized advice, helping you navigate through the complex procedures with ease.