Schindler paves the way for sustainable vertical transportation solutions

Schindler, a leading company in the elevator and escalator industry, continues to lead the way in sustainability by integrating eco-consciousness into its entire product lifecycle. From the initial design to the final disposal phase, its steadfast focus on environmental considerations sets a new standard within the sector and to achieve net zero by 2040.

The engineering excellence behind Schindler's elevators and escalators reflects an unwavering dedication to minimising the environmental impact. Its notable advancements in reducing energy consumption and utilising sustainable materials define its commitment to innovation. Incorporating energy-efficient components and technologies such as LED lighting and regenerative drives emphasises Schindler's commitment to reducing power usage. Moreover, its implementation of standby modes during low-traffic periods further emphasises its commitment to substantial energy reduction.

Schindler initiated a circular economy by ensuring a high level of recyclability within its products, a focus on longevity and supporting the safe disposal of its products after the end of their lifecycle. Its careful selection of materials, focusing on high recyclability rates amplifies sustainable practices across its supply chain. Its escalators and moving walks are engineered for prolonged service lives, employing materials with high recyclability rates, with 96 per cent of the metals in the escalators being recyclable.

Innovation takes precedence in Schindler's escalators, highlighting an intelligent approach to optimising energy. Equipped with load and passenger sensing devices, these systems dynamically adjust motor output and speed according to demand. Operating in standby mode when inactive and leveraging precision mechanisms like frequency converters and radar sensors demonstrate a strong commitment to conserving energy.

Going above mere compliance, Schindler emphasises recyclable materials, minimal plastic usage, and an unwavering focus on safety, evident in over 35 safety features. In addition, Schindler’s elevators and escalators can easily achieve A class energy efficiency level as per ISO 25745. This steadfast commitment underscores its dedication to environmental stewardship.

Schindler fully supports the Paris Climate Agreement and the transition to a low-carbon economy. This will be achieved through several measures such as sustainable transportation with hybrid or electrical vehicles, improving the energy efficiency of its manufacturing processes and operations. Schindler also transforms how it delivers its maintenance services and optimising the shipping of its components which leads to reduced emissions.

The journey to Net Zero is long and will present its fair share of challenges, but Schindler will go the distance because there is no other way.