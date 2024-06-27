Rising Through the Ranks

Published: Thu 27 Jun 2024, 10:56 AM

When American University of Sharjah (AUS) was established in 1997, it was envisioned as a distinctive institution that integrates the rich historical heritage of Islamic culture with the aspirations and needs of contemporary society in the UAE and the Gulf region.

Today, AUS has not only gained prominence in the UAE and the region but also achieved global recognition, establishing itself as a strong contender on the international stage.

“Our global ranking is a testament to our world-class faculty, highly skilled staff and talented students who continuously strive for excellence in all that they do. This progress highlights our commitment to academic quality and innovation, reaffirming our vision to become a leading institution on the global stage. Our journey toward academic excellence is ongoing, and we remain steadfast in our pursuit of fostering knowledge, driving discovery and making a positive impact on society”, says Dr. Tod Laursen, Chancellor of AUS.

“AUS did not only provide me with excellent teaching, but also it granted me a safe and friendly environment where I could get out of my comfort zone and grow endlessly, whether it was academically or personally. This is, of course, because of the limitless opportunities AUS offers for us students," says Tala Terro, Biology alumna, College of Arts and Sciences at AUS.

Leading the way globally and regionally

Globally, AUS is ranked among the top 125 universities under 50, according to the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings (2024), and among the top 150 universities in Asia, according to Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings (2024). It has also placed among the top 22 per cent of ranked institutions worldwide in the QS World Rankings 2025, ranking in the top 350.

Further, AUS has established itself as a leader in the Arab world, advancing knowledge through teaching, research, scholarly activity and creative work. As a result, it has been ranked among the top 10 Arab universities every year for the past nine consecutive years, according to QS Arab Region University Rankings (2024).

Advancing UAE’s higher education Ranking among the top three universities in the UAE, according to QS World University Rankings (2025), AUS has solidified its reputation as a hub for higher education and career readiness. Ranking second in the UAE for employer reputation and employment outcomes (2025) is a testament to the job readiness of its alumni, who currently hold influential positions in top global companies, government organizations and leading nonprofits, with many pursuing graduate studies at prestigious universities worldwide. Academically, AUS ranks among the top five universities in the UAE for academic reputation, according to QS World University Rankings (2025). Its faculty are highly active researchers, recognised for their contributions to knowledge creation. They actively involve students in their research, enhancing the academic experience and preparing students to make meaningful contributions to their fields. Holistic educational approach The high regard of AUS can be attributed to its commitment to educational excellence through its American liberal arts model, its vibrant student life on a multicultural campus with over 90 nationalities, 109 student clubs, 33 sports teams, and 385 active student community service volunteers; its extensive research agenda; and its state-of-the-art facilities. This holistic approach has also led to AUS being featured in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, emphasizing its commitment to sustainable development goals (SDGs). AUS offers 32 majors and 46 minors at the undergraduate level, 18 master's degree programs, and five PhD programs.

