Redefining the Nursery Experience

Published: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:33 AM Last updated: Thu 23 May 2024, 9:34 AM

The visionary force behind the KSN Boutique Nursery concept is Nouhad Doughan, the Managing Director, who ensures that every experience within the nursery mirrors what she envisions for her own three children, serving as her primary motivation.

Kids Spot Nursery remains grounded in its original principles while expanding its reach with new branches, maintaining its standing as one of the most reputable nurseries in the Gulf region.

The Kids Spot Nursery prides itself on having a stellar team, comprised of highly qualified individuals dedicated to bringing the KSN vision to life. This commitment extends beyond just the children to encompass their families as well. Each team member is not only fully qualified but also holds certifications in pediatric first aid, and food hygiene, and regularly undergoes updated curriculum training.

The nursery is more than just a place away from home; it’s a space designed for growth, discovery, and the exploration of challenges. Kids Spot Nursery’s educational philosophy rejects the one-size-fits-all approach.

Recognising the diverse and multicultural clientele, the nursery understands the significance of acknowledging each individual’s uniqueness. In essence, Kids Spot Nursery stands as a beacon of quality childcare, with a passionate team and a commitment to providing an unparalleled educational experience for both children and their families.

Kids Spot Nursery was born in Dubai in 2014 and has since developed a strong reputation as a boutique nursery. From its locations in Jumeirah and Al Barari, the staff aims to redefine the nursery experience for both children and parents by offering a home away from home.

The Vision