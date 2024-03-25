Redefining Style with Ethical Elegance

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 10:38 AM

It is not every day that we find designers like Parishae. At a very young age, Parishae has already made her mark in the fashion industry and has showcased four stunning fashion shows. Both her parents were pioneers in the fashion world of Pakistan so it is no surprise that Parishae has an intrinsic flair for designing clothes.

Parishae started her career as a shareholder and a director in a company Shapar Pvt Ltd, a holding company for all brands. She has been working with the company for the last nine years. Parishae believes that every woman is beautiful and has her sense of styling. There are no defined norms or fashion styles when it comes to individuality. Fashion is a mode of self-expression and it gives a voice to how a woman feels.

“I think well-tailored garments with a timeless aesthetic is what I would expect to remain a constant in my shows simply because I think this is the way forward and away from fast fashion. To every extent, my brand is an extension of my belief system. I do take creative liberties when it comes to some aspects but on a personal level my style is very practical and monochromatic,” she says.

Parishae’s most recent fashion show themed ‘what lies beneath the surface Zer’ made a great impact on its audience. This was one of her largest and most formally executed show. Parishae showcased thirty-five outfits both for men and women. As an independent design house to put up a show of this level was indeed challenging. Behind the scenes of her fashion show Parishae had put relentless hours of hard work as she had to coordinate choreographers, makeup artists and many more technical staff.

The success of the show was due to strong design concept and the stories that were able to communicate to the larger audience with the help of all the other backstage teams that brought their own wisdom to the whole project. The thought behind Zer was deep rooted in the philosophy of what lies beneath the surface but may be too uncomfortable to talk about, and bringing that to life through fashion was an exhilarating journey for Parishae and her team.

Parishae had a different thread running through each of her four shows. Her first debut was inspired by an old Bollywood song ‘Kabi aar kabi paar’. It reflected the role of women in Pakistani society and this theme was beautifully curated around love and armour. The design took on the structure of late 15th century armour used in battles.

Parishae’s line of clothing has a unique blend of east and west. “I think with the presence of social media, there is no more land marking any more as the world is becoming a global melting pot of ideas and in recent years it’s not about one brand doing something unique as can do it and get noticed for it. My line is unconventional not because it challenges notions of generational traditions that we cling on to without reason.”

Her line of design truly reflects her belief that fashion takes a full circle while adapting new technologies into the industry. She foresees the country taking significant strides in the feminist movement as well as harder and stricter rules in a certain segment. Parishae is a strong advocate of women’s rights, and sustainability and hence at the heart of her brand, one always finds the underlying principle of sustainability, ethical practices and longevity of garments.