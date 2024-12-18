Powering the future: the College of Engineering at American University of Sharjah

The College of Engineering (CEN) at American University of Sharjah (AUS) is a leading engineering institution in the UAE and the Middle East. With over 2,700 students from 70 nationalities, CEN is a vibrant and inclusive environment where students are provided with a life-changing experience inside and outside the classroom to help them excel as engineers and computer scientists and become the next generation of innovators, problem solvers, independent thinkers, global citizens, entrepreneurs and leaders.

The college also distinguishes itself with a strong gender balance, surpassing many regional and global institutions. Female students make up 37 percent of the undergraduate population and 47 percent of the graduate student cohort.

Cutting-edge curricula for future innovators

CEN offers a wide choice of degree programs, including 10 bachelor’s, 10 master’s and two PhD programs covering computer science, biomedical, chemical, civil, computer, construction management, electrical, engineering management, industrial and mechanical engineering. The PhD programs are in biosciences and bioengineering and in engineering systems management.

In 2024, CEN introduced several new programs, including the Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biological Engineering, the Bachelor of Science in Digital Construction Engineering and Management, the Bachelor of Science in Intelligent Systems and Mechatronics Engineering and the Master of Science in Machine Learning. These new programs expand the college’s offerings and enable students to gain expertise in topics of interest to the world’s largest and most influential organizations.

Internationally recognized programs and research

Ranked in the top five in the UAE in the category of engineering and technology (QS Rankings, 2024), CEN’s programs have consistently maintained high international standards. In addition to this recognition, CEN’s outstanding 96 full-time PhD-holding professors, 25 MS-holding lab instructors and 21 staff work together with passion and enthusiasm to deliver high-quality education and research. CEN faculty have won numerous awards for their cutting-edge research that, in turn, inspires students during their educational experience at AUS. In 2023, 21 CEN faculty members were named among the world's top 2 percent of scientists by Stanford University.

State-of-the-art facilities for hands-on learning

CEN’s students and researchers also benefit from its state-of-the-art 38,000-square-meter facility, which houses 76 technical labs. This facility enables them to experiment with the latest technology in their fields to support their research.

A holistic education

A key tenet of a CEN education is ensuring a well-rounded student experience. CEN students benefit from the college’s strong ties with industry and frequently participate in internships and industry-sponsored projects through CEN’s Engineering Al Nukhba Program, working on challenges such as building solar-powered drones or eco-friendly model cars. In addition, students at AUS benefit from the American higher education model, which exposes them to a variety of liberal arts courses that widen their perspective.

Enhancing this experience, CEN fosters a dynamic community of student clubs, associations and honor societies, including the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), which helps students connect what they learn in university to what they will practice in the industry; the IEEE Sight AUS Chapter, a Special Interest Group on Humanitarian Technology; and the Tau Beta Pi Engineering Honor Society, the first international chapter of this prestigious organization founded in 1885, which recognizes top-performing engineering students and alumni, fostering academic excellence, professional development and global collaboration. These are just a few of the many opportunities available to students to enrich their academic journey and professional growth.

Globally sought-after graduates

The combined strength of CEN’s offering has led to CEN graduates being highly sought after by top employers globally, such as Schneider Electric, Microsoft, IBM, Beeah, Nokia, EY, Adnoc, SEWA, Schlumberger, Amazon, Du, Emaar and other influential organizations. Beyond the business world, CEN graduates frequently pursue further studies at other leading universities worldwide. Most recently, CEN graduates have been accepted at MIT, the University of Michigan, Columbia University, the University of Cambridge, the University of Oxford and many others. Some have launched their own companies, and others have become government ministers.

Scholarships and financial assistance AUS also supports its students through scholarships and grants that recognize academic merit, leadership potential and financial need, fostering a culture of inclusivity and excellence on campus. With its strong academic programs, outstanding faculty and staff, world-class facilities and robust local and global partnerships, CEN’s programs prepare students to play a leading role in their industry of choice. Dr. Fadi Aloul, Dean of the AUS College of Engineering, said: "At CEN, we do not stand still and are committed to providing CEN students with a transformative education that combines academic excellence with 21st century skills, including communication, leadership, entrepreneurship and innovation. Our students graduate not only with the technical knowledge to excel in their fields, but also with the practical experience and leadership skills to tackle some of today’s most complex challenges in the business and engineering worlds. CEN’s alumni have gone on to succeed in a broad range of sectors, from government and business to academia, demonstrating the broad array of impactful roles a CEN education equips students for." Visit: www.aus.edu/cen Alumni Testimony “AUS equipped me with the essential skills and knowledge needed to make a significant difference in the field of sustainability. It was there that I discovered the immense potential of uniting science and sustainability. I delved deep into the foundational principles of engineering while also immersing myself in vital environmental concepts, including the intricacies of air quality, water treatment and waste management.”

— Amjad Azmeer, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering alumnus, Recipient of a GreenBiz 30 Under 30 Award in 2023, PhD candidate at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.