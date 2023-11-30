Powering Progress: Transforming the energy landscape

Environmental Champion and Head of Innovation at UAQU, Dr Suzan Shahin takes centrestage at COP28, advocating for green education and pioneering climate policy-science collaborations
The sustainability of an economy is significantly influenced by its effective utilisation of energy. Energy efficiency improves companies’ competitiveness, strengthens the purchasing power of consumers, reduces dependence on energy imports, and is not least the key to achieving climate targets. Germany has long been committed to transitioning towards renewable energy sources and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The Energiewende, or energy transition, initiated in the early 2000s, set the stage for the country's commitment to phasing out nuclear power and expanding renewable energy capacities.
In the face of global climate challenges, Germany has emerged as a leader in the pursuit of sustainable energy solutions. At the forefront of its efforts is the ambitious ‘Energy Efficiency Strategy 2050’, a comprehensive plan designed to transform the country's energy landscape and reduce its environmental footprint.
The Federal Government has set an ambitious objective of making Germany the world's most energy-efficient economy. The guiding principle, termed 'efficiency first,' emphasises prioritising the reduction of energy consumption where economically viable. The remaining energy demand is intended to be primarily fulfilled through the direct utilisation of renewables. Subsequently, renewable energy should be efficiently employed in sector coupling to meet the energy needs of industry, transportation, and heating.
Investments in efficiency measures strengthen domestic value creation, secure jobs, and increase security of supply because dependence on oil and gas imports is lessened. In addition, placing a focus on energy efficiency opens up new export and growth markets for German companies producing efficiency technologies ‘made in Germany’.
Better energy efficiency also means that private consumers have more money in their household budget. By placing minimum standards on electrical appliances, for example, consumers’ energy costs are kept as low as possible – serving to protect them in the same way as energy-efficiency retrofits and consumption specifications for car manufacturers do. This means that raising energy efficiency also takes on an important social function.
Key Objectives
The Energy Efficiency Strategy 2050 outlines a series of comprehensive objectives, each playing a pivotal role in reshaping Germany's energy landscape. One of the primary goals is to achieve a significant reduction in energy consumption, aiming for a 50 per cent reduction compared to 2008 levels by the year 2050. This reduction is crucial not only for environmental reasons but also for enhancing energy security and reducing dependency on external energy sources.
Additionally, the strategy places a strong emphasis on fostering innovation and the development of cutting-edge technologies to improve energy efficiency. By investing in research and development, Germany aims to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, ensuring that its industries remain competitive while contributing to global efforts to combat climate change.
ENERGY EFFICIENCY TARGET FOR 2030
Germany has set an ambitious target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. To achieve this goal, the country is adopting a dual strategy of extensively expanding renewable energy sources and substantially decreasing overall energy consumption. This comprehensive approach is deemed essential for meeting the 2030 climate target in a cost-effective and sustainable manner. Germany has also established efficiency targets, aiming to halve its primary energy consumption by 2050 compared to 2008.
While there has been notable progress in reducing energy demand over the past decade, it is evident that Germany must accelerate its efforts significantly to meet the efficiency target within the specified timeframe. This urgency is underscored by the country's commitment to increasing the share of renewable energy in its electricity mix to 65 per cent by 2030. Achieving this ambitious target becomes particularly challenging as renewable energy is expected to cover the rising energy demands in heating, transport, and industry, replacing conventional fossil fuels.
To manage this transition effectively and minimise the need for extensive new photovoltaic and wind energy capacity, Germany must prioritise substantial reductions in energy demand across various sectors. This imperative underscores the critical importance of rapidly advancing energy-saving initiatives to align with the nation's overarching climate and renewable energy objectives.
30% LESS PRIMARY ENERGY CONSUMPTION BY 2030
Primary energy is the energy content that can be drawn from a naturally occurring energy source. In other words, it is the energy that is directly available in the source – before it is converted. These include, for example, hard coal and lignite, crude oil, natural gas, as well as solar energy, wind power, hydropower, geothermal energy, and tidal energy. Primary energy consumption thus comprises the energy content of all primary energy sources that are used in Germany. This also includes secondary energy sources such as electrical and thermal energy, fuels and coal briquettes. Primary energy consumption is calculated by adding together all energy sources procured in Germany with the balance of imported quantities, considering changes in stocks minus the stocks bunkered at sea
In line with these considerations, the Federal Government has established a national efficiency target for 2030, aiming to reduce primary energy consumption by 30 per cent compared to the levels in 2008. This will also contribute to Germany’s efforts towards meeting its national target to raise the share of renewable energy in Germany’s total gross final energy consumption to 30 per cent by 2030. At the same time, by reducing consumption by 30 per cent, Germany wants to make an appropriate contribution to meeting the efficiency targets set for the EU. These targets are laid down in the amendment to the European Energy Efficiency Directive (EED) adopted in 2018.
SECTOR-SPECIFIC APPROACHES
Recognising the diversity of energy consumption across sectors, the ‘Energy Efficiency Strategy 2050’ adopts a tailored approach to different industries.
