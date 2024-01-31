Over 20 Years of Excellence In Education

Published: Wed 31 Jan 2024, 9:57 AM

Congratulations on your recent appointment as the Chairperson of the Sharjah Principals’ Council. How do you feel about this honour and the responsibilities that come with it?

I am deeply honoured to be appointed Chairperson of the Sharjah Principals’ Council. The responsibility of leading this esteemed group excites me, and I am committed to fostering collaboration and excellence in education. The trust bestowed upon me is both humbling and exhilarating, and I look forward to contributing to the educational landscape with passion and dedication.

Can you share a bit about your background and experience in education that you believe contributed to your selection for this role?

With over 35 years of dedicated service in education across Saudi Arabia, the USA, and the UAE, including two decades at Creative Science Schools in the UAE, my passion for fostering learning environments has been unwavering. This extensive experience, marked by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and cross-cultural understanding, has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in my selection for the Chairperson role.

How do you plan to collaborate with other principals and educators to ensure effective communication and a unified approach within the Council?

I am enthusiastically committed to constructing strong connections among principals and educators, fostering open communication and collaboration. By actively engaging with private school principals and working closely with the executive committee and Council members, I aim to create a unified approach. Strengthening ties with the Sharjah Private Education Authority will be a priority, ensuring a cohesive and impactful alliance for the advancement of education across all private schools in Sharjah.

In what ways do you anticipate that your involvement in the Principals’ Council will positively impact the Creative Science Schools, its students, parents, and the wider community?

Being part of the Principals’ Council is an enriching opportunity to collaborate with esteemed leaders. I humbly anticipate that this experience will bring valuable insights, fostering continuous improvement at Creative Science Schools. The collective effort will positively influence students, parents, and the wider community, enhancing our commitment to excellence in education and community engagement.

Lastly, personally, what aspirations do you have for contributing to the broader educational community in Sharjah through your role on the Principals’ Council?

Personally, my humble aspiration on the Principals’ Council is to contribute to Sharjah’s educational community by shaping a generation of global citizens. I aim to be a catalyst for positive change, fostering a learning environment that nurtures responsible, self-driven individuals. Through collaborative efforts, I aspire to leave a lasting impact, creating a legacy of empowered and visionary leaders who will shape the future with distinction.