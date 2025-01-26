Omaxe Launches 'BeTogether' to Transform India's Urban Landscape

Jatin Goel, Executive Director (Omaxe Group) and Co-Founder (BeTogether); Rohtas Goel, Chairman andNon-Executive Director (Omaxe Group); Mohit Goel, Managing Director (Omaxe Group) and Founder (BeTogether).

Since its establishment in 1987, Omaxe Group has been a pioneer in the real estate sector, delivering over 135.84 million sqft of premium spaces across 8 states and 31 cities. Building on this remarkable legacy, BeTogether emerges as a visionary brand under the Omaxe umbrella, dedicated to being a vital part of India’s growth story. This innovative initiative leverages collaborative real estate projects, including Joint Developments (JDs), Joint Ventures (JVs), and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), to reshape the nation's urban and economic landscape.

A Vision Rooted in Collaboration

BeTogether is guided by the leadership of Rohtas Goel, Mentor and Chairman of Omaxe Group, alongside second-generation entrepreneurs Mohit Goel, Managing Director, and Jatin Goel, Executive Director. The brand is committed to turning underutilised land into thriving residential and commercial hubs. By prioritising collaboration with landowners, government bodies, and private stakeholders, BeTogether creates sustainable and mutually beneficial developments that drive long-term growth. This collaborative ethos is reinforced by a focus on technological innovation, digitalised workflows, and a transparent financial framework, ensuring professionalism and efficiency in every project.

Public-Private Partnerships: A Catalyst for Growth

Public-Private Partnerships are at the core of BeTogether’s philosophy. By aligning with government initiatives and urban planning goals, the brand addresses key infrastructural challenges while delivering projects that benefit the community. This approach fosters the development of sustainable cities, bridges infrastructure gaps, and accelerates socio-economic progress.

BeTogether’s ongoing ventures in Prayagraj, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow exemplify the transformative potential of PPPs. These projects aim to provide world-class amenities, modern infrastructure, and inclusive growth opportunities to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, ensuring that the benefits of urbanisation are widely distributed.

A standout feature of BeTogether’s mission is its commitment to reviving stalled or stressed real estate projects. Leveraging its team of seasoned industry experts and extensive on-ground resources, the brand steps in to breathe new life into incomplete developments. This not only fulfils the aspirations of homebuyers but also strengthens investor confidence in the real estate sector. By addressing challenges head-on, BeTogether ensures timely project delivery, fostering trust among stakeholders.

Artistic impression ofBeTogether Courtyard Mall, Vrindavan.

Transforming Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities

While metro cities are often the focal point of urban development, BeTogether is championing the transformation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. By developing smarter, greener communities, BeTogether aims to bridge the urban-rural divide and unlock the economic potential of these cities. Projects like BeTogether Courtyard Mall in Vrindavan highlight the brand's commitment to integrating tradition with modernity. Located strategically near iconic temples, the mall combines cultural relevance with contemporary retail and entertainment, setting a benchmark for future developments.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director of Omaxe Group and Founder of BeTogether said: “At its core of BeTogether lies the philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. While metro cities are often the focal point of urban development, BeTogether aims to transform Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Through the PPP model, JDs, and JVs, the brand collaborates with landowners, investors, and government bodies to maximise the potential of every project. BeTogether is our way of contributing to India’s urban transformation by creating developments that not only meet modern demands but also uplift communities and enhance infrastructure." BeTogether also emphasises inclusivity by ensuring its projects cater to diverse needs. Whether it’s providing affordable housing or luxury amenities, the brand’s offerings are tailored to enhance the quality of life for all segments of society. Building a Legacy of Excellence: BeTogether inherits Omaxe Group’s illustrious legacy of delivering quality and innovation. With over three decades of experience, Omaxe has set new benchmarks in architecture and lifestyle. BeTogether builds on this foundation by introducing collaborative projects that reflect the same commitment to excellence. From modern retail hubs to state-of-the-art residential complexes, BeTogether’s projects are a testament to its dedication to transparency, quality, and customer satisfaction. As India’s urban landscape evolves, BeTogether is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping its future. By aligning its initiatives with national priorities such as affordable housing, sustainable infrastructure, and urban rejuvenation, the brand ensures its projects contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress. BeTogether’s vision extends beyond conventional real estate development. It aims to create integrated communities that blend tradition with modernity, fostering a sense of belonging and shared growth. By leveraging its expertise and collaborative approach, the brand aspires to redefine India’s urban and rural landscapes, ensuring every stakeholder benefits from its efforts.

In a world where urbanisation is reshaping lives and economies, BeTogether stands as a beacon of progress, trust, and innovation. With a clear focus on strategic partnerships and sustainable development, the brand is set to leave a lasting mark on India’s infrastructure journey—one project at a time.