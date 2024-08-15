Omaxe Announces the Launch of India's First Integrated Sports-Cum-Commercial Arena

An artist's impression of The Omaxe State.

Omaxe Group, a prominent player in India's real estate sector, has showcased its latest venture, 'The Omaxe State.' This ambitious project, located in Dwarka Sector 19B, New Delhi, represents a significant investment of ₹2,100 crore and is set to be a pioneering 5-in-1 commercial-cum-sporting arena. Spanning over 50 acres, it is the largest private commercial development in Delhi, offering an attractive investment opportunity, particularly for retail investors and brands.

Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Limited.

Revolutionizing Delhi's Landscape

The Omaxe State is poised to redefine New Delhi’s urban landscape, providing a seamless blend of sports, shopping, leisure, dining, and social activities. The project is a result of collaboration with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) under a public-private partnership (PPP) model and is scheduled for completion by 2027.

Addressing Delhi's longstanding need for a world-class cricket stadium, The Omaxe State will include an ICC and FIFA-standard International Cricket and Football Stadium with a capacity of over 30,000 spectators, as well as an International Indoor Multi-Sport Stadium that can host 2,000 spectators. Inspired by global landmarks like the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London and the Singapore Sports Hub, this development is set to elevate the city’s infrastructure.

Investment Opportunities in Five Distinct Districts

The Omaxe State is designed with five unique districts: The Food District, The Social District, The Hospitality District, The Shopping District, and The Sports District. This thoughtful integration provides a wide range of opportunities for investors and brands looking to tap into one of India’s most vibrant markets.

Key features of The Omaxe State:

ICC and FIFA Standard Cricket-Cum-Football Stadium

Delhi’s Premier Invite-Only Sports and Leisure Club

4.2 km of Hybrid Retail Spaces with Road-Facing Shops

RERA Registered Project

75,000 sq. ft. E-Sports Arena

Over 40 Dining Options

Hotel with 148 Keys and Large Banquet Facilities

One of the largest F&B spaces, spanning more than 5 lakh sq ft.

Olympic-Sized Swimming Pool

Facilities for Various Sports Including Tennis, Badminton, and Squash With retail unit sales alone expected to generate revenue exceeding ₹2,500 crore, this project presents substantial potential for return on investment. Strategic Location and Advanced Infrastructure The Omaxe State is strategically located in Sector 19B of Dwarka, close to key landmarks like Yashobhoomi (Asia's largest convention center), the International Airport (one of the world’s top 10 airports), Bharat Vandana Park (Spread over 220 acres, this park is one of the largest parks in Delhi, akin to Hyde Park in London and Central Park in New York), and the upcoming diplomatic enclave. The development is designed with modern amenities, including 11 entrances and car drop-offs, over 2,200 ECS (Equivalent Car Spaces), and extensive surface parking with provision for future expansion. This project reflects a broader vision to create a state-of-the-art commercial, sports, and entertainment hub that meets international standards, setting a new benchmark in New Delhi. Omaxe Group has established itself as a key player in the real estate industry, with a successful handover of 3.87 million square feet of real estate properties during FY 2023-24, bringing its total delivery to 135.87 million square feet as of 31st March 2024. With a presence in 29 cities across 8 states of India, Omaxe continues to contribute to the nation’s growth while upholding its commitment to corporate social responsibility in health, education, and community development.

