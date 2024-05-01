Nurturing Confidence for Life

Published: Wed 1 May 2024, 10:40 AM

Garden City British School (GCBS) is an exciting place to learn. Come and join our thriving educational family in Al Ain. GCBS prides itself on offering a holistic education, fostering individual growth and community involvement. The management and teachers at GCBS welcome students of all nationalities to join our friendly school community and become part of our thriving educational family. At GCBS we are committed to ensuring our students have ‘Confidence for Life’.

For parents in search of the right school in Al Ain, we are delighted to offer opportunities at GCBS for your children as we are currently accepting admission applications for the 2024-2025 academic year. GCBS is proud of its academic programme as well as its sporting prowess. GCBS offers a variety of extra-curricular activities and facilities that fully support our belief in a holistic education. Our school is a popular choice for all nationalities, and our ultimate focus is on the well-being and development of our children.

Dominic Vipond, Principal, Garden City British School, Al Ain, United Arab Emirates

GCBS has been rated good by ADEK and, with that in mind, the school focuses on a well-rounded education for all of its students and helps students individually develop their critical thinking skills allowing them to become capable of problem-solving in their everyday lives. Our teachers are highly qualified and embrace 21st-century skills in every lesson they teach at GCBS.

Our student body is diverse, and the school focuses wholeheartedly on volunteering and involvement in the local community as well as rejoicing in the personal fulfilment of its students. Garden City British School believes that maintaining smaller class sizes allows our teachers to provide individual attention to all of the students in our care.