Navigating the World with Ease

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:20 PM

BLS International Services Ltd., established in 2005, is a globally recognised tech-enabled service provider specializing in visa, passport, consular, and citizen services, positioning itself as a leading entity within the sector. With over 18 years in operation, the company excels in offering comprehensive solutions across various domains such as e-governance, attestation, biometrics, e-visa, and retail services, adhering to high standards of data security and process integrity. It has been honoured with numerous awards, reflecting its exceptional performance and value, including recognitions from Business Today Magazine, Forbes Asia, and Fortune India.

The company boasts a robust partnership network, serving more than 46 client governments worldwide, including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies, and Consulates, across 64 countries. Its expansive operational footprint covers over 50,000 centres globally, supported by a workforce of 60,000 employees and associates, complemented by nine global training centres and four contact centres to enhance service delivery. BLS International has successfully processed over 220 million applications, demonstrating its industry prowess and dedication to excellence.

With a strategic foothold in vital international markets, including the UAE, Italy, Spain, Canada, and the US, BLS International stands at the forefront of simplifying the visa and consular service landscape. It notably facilitates the acquisition of Italian visas from Abu Dhabi, showcasing its tailored approach to bridging geographical gaps. Moreover, the company holds a global contract for processing Spain visas, emphasising its extensive network across Spain's missions worldwide. This capacity extends to handling Slovak visa applications under its global contracts, further demonstrating BLS International's pivotal role in connecting governments and citizens.

The company prides itself on adhering to international quality and security standards, holding several prestigious certifications, including CMMI DEV L5 V2.0 and SVC L5 V2.0, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, and ISO 14001:2015. Unique in its sector, BLS International is the only publicly traded company, listed on BSE, NSE, and MSE, showcasing its industry leadership.

For more information on BLS International's comprehensive services and global presence, please visit the official website at www.blsinternational.com

ekta.bhaskar@blsinternational.com, +91 9654177973

shefali.munshi@blsinternational.com, +971 56 377 2525