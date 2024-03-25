Message for the Day— Bridging Prosperity

Ali Al Najjar, Chief Operation Officer, Al Ansari Exchange.

Published: Mon 25 Mar 2024, 10:25 AM

As we mark Pakistan Resolution Day, it is with great respect and admiration that we extend our warmest greetings to our Pakistani colleagues and the wider Pakistani community, both within the UAE and around the world. This day holds profound significance, honouring the Lahore Resolution of 1940, a pivotal moment that paved the way for Pakistan’s independence.

Today, as we reflect on the enduring spirit and vision encapsulated in the Lahore Resolution, we also celebrate the invaluable contributions of the Pakistani expatriate community in the UAE. They are an integral part of our nation’s success story, and at Al Ansari Exchange, we commend their unwavering dedication and support through more than five decades.

Value Beyond Service

Al Ansari Exchange takes immense pride in serving as a catalyst for fostering connections and financial empowerment within the Pakistani expatriate community. With over 256 strategically located branches across the UAE and a robust network of 9,600 subagents in Pakistan, we stand as a trusted partner, offering reliability and convenience.

Recognising that our responsibility extends beyond mere transactions, we are committed to building bridges that promote financial inclusion. Through our comprehensive network, we empower our customers in the UAE to support their loved ones back home.

Our suite of services includes secure money transfers, competitive foreign exchange rates, convenient bill payments and many more. Our commitment to customer wellbeing extends beyond basics. We offer year-round promotions and a comprehensive rewards programme, ensuring that our customers maximise the value of their hard-earned resources. This reflects our deep appreciation for their trust and loyalty.

Looking ahead, Al Ansari Exchange remains steadfast in our commitment to serving and empowering the Pakistani expatriate community. We are continuously exploring new ways to enhance our services, expand our network and launch initiatives that address the evolving needs of our customers.

Shared Success

At Al Ansari Exchange, we understand the importance of staying connected to one’s roots while embracing opportunities in a foreign land. The UAE and Pakistan share a profound bond built on mutual respect, unwavering solidarity and a shared desire for progress.

On this Pakistan Resolution Day, let us celebrate the spirit of unity and resilience that has defined Pakistan’s journey. Let us reaffirm our commitment to working together, as partners and friends, fostering a future of even greater prosperity for both Pakistan and the UAE.