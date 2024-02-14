Meet an Indian expat who explored 106 temples across India and beyond

Published: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 12:23 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Feb 2024, 1:04 PM

Usha Sarma, a devout Indian-expat belonging to the Iyengar community, has embarked on an extraordinary spiritual journey, traversing 106 temples across India and beyond. Hailing from South India, she has been deeply rooted in her cultural and religious heritage, embracing the teachings of her Brahmin lineage and cherishing the rich spiritual traditions passed down through generations.

Driven by her unwavering faith and quest for spiritual enlightenment, Usha has travelled far and wide, seeking solace and divine inspiration in the sacred temples dotting the Indian landscape and beyond. From the ancient temples of Tamil Nadu to the majestic shrines nestled amidst the Himalayas, each pilgrimage has been a soul-stirring experience, deepening her connection with the divine.

Despite her extensive travels within India, Usha's spiritual journey did not end there. With a heart brimming with anticipation and reverence, she embarked on a new chapter by setting her sights on the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, located in the heart of UAE's bustling metropolis — Dubai.

For Usha, visiting the BAPS temple holds profound significance. As she eagerly awaits her pilgrimage to this magnificent architectural marvel, she reflects on the transformative power of spirituality and the universal appeal of divine grace. In her own words, she shares, "Every temple visit is a sacred journey, a communion with the divine. The BAPS temple, being the largest in West Asia and the GCC region, holds a special place in my heart. It symbolises the timeless beauty of Hindu spirituality and the unity of all devotees in worshipping the supreme."

Usha's journey to the BAPS temple is not merely a physical voyage but a spiritual odyssey, guided by her unwavering belief in the power of prayer and devotion. As she prepares to step foot into this architectural marvel, she carries with her the hopes, aspirations, and prayers of countless devotees who have found solace and serenity in its sacred precincts.

As she gazes upon the majestic spires and intricately carved façade of the BAPS temple, Usha is filled with a sense of awe and reverence. For her, this moment represents the culmination of a lifelong quest for spiritual fulfillment and divine communion. With gratitude in her heart and reverence in her soul, she eagerly waits to step into the hallowed halls of the BAPS temple, ready to immerse herself in the boundless grace of the Supreme.

In Usha's eyes, the BAPS temple is not just a magnificent architectural marvel but a beacon of hope, unity, and spiritual enlightenment for devotees across the globe. As she offers her prayers and seeks blessings from the divine, she finds solace in knowing that her journey has brought her closer to the eternal truth that transcends all boundaries of time and space.

Usha concludes: "Having journeyed through the sacred sites of Hanuman's footsteps in Penang, the mystical Batu Caves of Malaysia, Sita Mandir and Ashok Vatika in Sri Lanka, and Janaki Mandir in Janakpurdham in Nepal, I've witnessed the spiritual tapestry woven across the world. Yet, my heart eagerly awaits the serenity of BAPS, for in the UAE, amidst its beacon of togetherness and tolerance, I believe I'll find divine solace like never before."