Malaysia’s Halal Industry Takes Centre Stage

The Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) launches its inaugural overseas venture today in Dubai, known as MIHAS@Dubai, marking a significant milestone for Malaysia’s halal industry and its aspirations to expand into the Middle Eastern market. This landmark event celebrates the strength of Malaysia’s halal sector while enhancing its global reach and competitiveness in an increasingly interconnected world.

Officiating the event is Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia, joined by other esteemed dignitaries, including Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, CEO of MATRADE. Their presence accentuates the importance of this strategic initiative that positions Malaysia at the forefront of the global halal market.

MIHAS@Dubai is strategically coincided with the Middle East Organic and Natural Products Expo taking place from November 18 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This unique setting provides an immersive experience highlighting Malaysia’s diverse halal offerings across sectors such as food and beverage, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, alongside halal services such as finance, franchise and logistics.

The event brings together over 200 Malaysian exhibitors, each presenting their finest products and services offerings. The aim is to foster business opportunities and drive investment in halal industries while showcasing Malaysia’s commitment to quality and innovation in the halal industry.

MIHAS has gained recognition as one of the world’s largest halal trade shows, providing an excellent platform for Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to network and transact with global counterparts. This year’s event is particularly significant as it marks MIHAS’s first foray into Dubai, a strategic location that serves as a gateway to markets across Europe, Asia and Africa.

The potential economic impact of MIHAS@Dubai is substantial. With global interest in halal products on the rise, projected to reach a staggering $5 trillion by 2030, Malaysia aims to leverage this momentum to boost its export sales significantly. The event is expected to facilitate connections between Malaysian exporters and international buyers, thereby enhancing trade relations.

In recent years, Malaysia has seen a rebound in its trade performance. From January to September 2024, trade reported a double-digit growth rate of 10.2 per cent compared to the same period in 2023. As MIHAS@Dubai unfolds, it is expected to further boost these figures, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a top halal exporter. The success of MIHAS in KualaLumpur has laid a strong foundation for this international debut. The recently concluded 20th edition of MIHAS attracted over 43,000 visitors with a significant value of trade transacted. Such achievements highlight the potential for MIHAS@Dubai to replicate this success on a global scale. Looking ahead, MATRADE’s commitment to internationalising MIHAS reflects a strategic vision for the future of Malaysia’s halal industry. By establishing MIHAS as a globally recognised event, Malaysia seeks not only to promote its halal products but also to position itself as a leader in quality and innovation within the global halal market. As MIHAS@Dubai unfolds over the next two days, Malaysia’s halal industry stands poised to build new bridges and explore untapped markets. The event aims to create a positive ripple effect for businesses, investors and consumers alike. It serves as a vital platform for fostering collaboration between Malaysian exporters and international buyers while encouraging knowledge transfer and investment opportunities. This will be the first international event overseas with significant participation from Malaysian companies led by MATRADE. This initiative not only capitalises on the vast potential of the halal market in the Middle East but also solidifies Malaysia’s status as a globally recognised trade show destination. For more information, on MIHAS@Dubai, please visit

https://www.matrade.gov.my/en/mihas-dubai-2024 or follow updates through their social media channels as this landmark event unfolds.