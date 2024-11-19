Malaysia Expands Global Halal Reach

Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi addressing the dignitaries after inaugurating Malaysian pavilion at the Middle East Organic and Natural Product Expo.

MIHAS@Dubai 2024, the highly anticipated international edition of Malaysia’s premier halal trade showcase, launched its inaugural event on Monday in Dubai, marking a significant milestone in the global halal industry. This extension of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) represents Malaysia’s first venture to bring its halal trade platform to international shores.

With the presence of Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi; Reezal Merican Naina Merican, Chairman of MATRADE; and Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz, CEO of MATRADE, the opening ceremony reflects Malaysia’s commitment to expanding its influence in the halal sector.

Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Chairman of MATRADE Reezal Merican Naina Merican with distinguished VIPs at the opening ceremony of MIHAS@Dubai. The inugural edition of the MIHAS represents Malaysia’s first venture to bring its halal trade platform to international shores.

A strategic gateway to new markets

MIHAS@Dubai’s debut in the UAE aligns with Malaysia’s vision of strengthening its presence in global markets, particularly the Middle East, where demand for halal products continues to rise. Dr Hamidi, during his inaugural speech, emphasised the significance of hosting MIHAS in Dubai, stating: “This is a strategic decision to leverage Dubai’s role as a trading hub in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. After 20 successful editions in Malaysia, this expansion reflects our vision to globalise the halal industry and introduce it to new markets.”

Dubai’s strategic location and thriving business landscape make it the ideal venue for MIHAS to connect Malaysian exporters with potential partners and buyers from across the region. As one of the world’s largest gatherings focused on halal products, MIHAS has already gained international recognition for its role in promoting halal-certified products across food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, logistics and finance. This expansion into Dubai reflects MATRADE’s long-term commitment to positioning Malaysia as a global leader in the halal economy.

Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (centre) taking a tour of the Malaysian pavilion.

Showcasing best halal products

MIHAS@Dubai hosts more than 200 Malaysian exhibitors, each showcasing the country’s wide variety of halal products, from organic food items and sustainable cosmetics to cutting-edge pharmaceuticals and innovative logistics solutions. Malaysia’s diverse halal sector stands out for its strict quality and certification standards, which not only meet global halal requirements but also highlight Malaysia’s commitment to ethical sourcing, sustainability and high-quality production.

Naina Merican noted: “The Malaysian halal industry reflects our commitment to quality, innovation and integrity. MIHAS@Dubai is a platform where we can share that commitment with the world, engaging partners who value halal products and are seeking reliable sources for ethically produced goods.”

Naina Merican added that MATRADE aims to boost the visibility of small and medium-sized Malaysian enterprises (SMEs) by offering them a prominent platform at MIHAS@Dubai. These SMEs represent the backbone of Malaysia’s economy and play a crucial role in diversifying its export base.

Economic impact, growth potential

The economic potential of MIHAS@Dubai is vast. With the global halal market expected to continue its robust growth trajectory, MIHAS@Dubai presents a chance for Malaysia to secure new export deals and strengthen existing trade relationships. MATRADE anticipates that this event will generate substantial business leads, helping Malaysia capitalise on the rising demand for halal-certified goods in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Malaysia’s export performance has shown consistent growth, with a 10.2 per cent increase in trade volume from January to September 2024 compared to the previous year. The addition of MIHAS@Dubai is expected to contribute further to these numbers, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a top halal exporter.

Abdul Aziz expressed his optimism regarding the impact of MIHAS@Dubai, stating: “Our expansion to Dubai is more than just a trade show; it’s a strategic investment in the future of Malaysia’s halal sector. We are laying the groundwork for sustained international partnerships that will benefit Malaysia and our partners worldwide.”

Opening ceremony highlights

Dr Hamidi took a tour of the Malaysian Pavilion, where he engaged with exhibitors, sampled products and spoke with industry leaders about potential collaborations. The pavilion is designed to be an interactive showcase of Malaysian halal products, allowing visitors to experience the high standards and unique appeal of Malaysian goods.

In addition to the exhibitions, the event includes business matching sessions, more commonly known as the International Sourcing Programme (INSP). This initiative is a strategic platform that connects Malaysian exporters with international buyers fostering valuable networking opportunities and trade discussions. Through INSP, participating companies have the chance to showcase their unique halal-certified products and services directly to potential partners from around the world. By integrating INSP into MIHAS@Dubai, MATRADE is reinforcing its commitment to supporting Malaysian businesses in building strong international networks, which are essential for sustained growth and global market expansion in the halal sector.

The Future of MIHAS and Malaysia’s Halal Vision

Looking ahead, MATRADE has ambitious plans to expand MIHAS’s global reach, with future events aimed at capturing new markets and creating more opportunities for Malaysian businesses. By internationalising MIHAS, MATRADE is not only promoting Malaysia’s halal products but also positioning the country as a thought leader in the global halal landscape.

This year’s MIHAS@Dubai serves as a blueprint for Malaysia’s broader vision to influence halal trends and set benchmarks for quality, innovation and ethical practices. In closing, Dr Hamidi reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to the global halal economy, expressing his hopes for the event’s impact: “As we open MIHAS@Dubai today, I encourage all attendees to seize all opportunities present as a platform to forge lasting relationships. Together, we can strengthen the global halal community, benefiting our businesses, societies and future generations.” As MIHAS@Dubai 2024 continues over the coming days, Malaysia’s halal industry stands poised to make a lasting impact on the global market, establishing new trade relationships and creating a positive ripple effect for businesses. MIHAS@Dubai: Bridging Global Markets to Accelerate Halal Investments “I had the privilege of launching the inaugural international edition of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) in Dubai. This marks a historic step for Malaysia’s halal industry as we take our globally renowned halal products and services to new international heights,” said Malaysia’s Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi. Addressing a press conference at Malaysian Pavilion, he said MIHAS@Dubai represents a bold vision to globalize Malaysia’s halal industry while strategically positioning the country as a key player in the rapidly growing global halal economy. The global halal market, projected to reach $5 trillion by 2030, is fuelled by the increasing global Muslim population, expected to grow to 2.2 billion by the same year. This event serves as a platform to capitalise on these opportunities, with an ambitious sales target of RM1 billion ($250 million). The UAE’s significance to Malaysia’s trade cannot be overstated. As our largest export destination in the Mena region, the UAE accounted for RM14.23 billion ($3.3 billion) or 38.4 per cent of Malaysia’s total exports to the region in 2023. Our exports to the UAE continued to show strong growth, increasing by 7.9 per cent to RM10.86 billion ($2.5 billion) between January and September 2024. “Hosting MIHAS in Dubai, a leading global trading hub, highlights our strong trade ties and paves the way for deeper collaboration and mutual growth. This event highlights the diversity and inclusivity of the halal economy, spanning sectors like food, pharmaceuticals, finance, and tourism. Through initiatives such as Halal Parks, covering over 200,000 acres, Malaysia continues to lead in innovation, sustainability, and excellence within the global halal industry.” The participation of 215 Malaysian companies as exhibitors at MIHAS@Dubai reflects Malaysia’s commitment to showcasing the excellence and diversity of its halal products and services. This event not only serves as a trade fair but also as a platform for forging new partnerships, facilitating knowledge exchange, and advancing shared goals across the global halal community. “As we continue to foster Halal Diplomacy, Malaysia remains steadfast in its mission to create a more inclusive and collaborative halal ecosystem. MIHAS@Dubai is more than just an event — it is a catalyst for new opportunities, stronger trade ties, and a more competitive national economy.

For more information on MIHAS@Dubai, please visit www.matrade.gov.my/en/mihas-dubai-2024 or follow updates through their social media channels.