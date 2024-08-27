Leading Excellence and Innovation in Early years

Dr. Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery and Teacher Training Centre

With over 30 International & National Quality Awards, British Orchard Nursery (BON) is the UAE’s most-awarded nursery chain in the GCC, dedicated to quality education and child development. Operating in 30+ locations across the UK and UAE, BON is the largest Health, Safety, and Quality-certified nursery chain in the region. It has been honoured with prestigious accolades, including the Dubai Quality Award and Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award, affirming its status as a center of excellence.

BON follows the British Early Years Foundation Stages (EYFS) curriculum, focusing on seven core areas of learning. The holistic curriculum integrates fun with education and includes languages like Mandarin, along with comprehensive studies in English, Arabic, Islamic, and French. It also offers various extracurricular activities such as drumming, soccer, music, dance, and gymnastics. Notably, BON is the first nursery in the region to introduce an EQ Curriculum in Early Years and project-based learning, with a 100% focus on child development as per the latest UK standards.



Supporting children with behavior and speech delays, BON provides specialized programs for children of determination, backed by qualified SEN coordinators across all branches. As the only ISO-certified nursery chain in the country, BON combines decades of professional expertise with innovative, child-initiated learning concepts. CEO and Founder Dr. Vandana Gandhi emphasizes the nursery’s commitment to empowering children and teachers, nurturing creativity, and fostering future innovators and change-makers. BON’s teacher training center – British Orchard Centre also supports women aspiring to upgrade their skills and join the workforce.