KONE Elevators and Escalators: Smart Solutions for People Flow in the Wasl Tower

KONE, a global leader in the elevator and escalator industry, is proud to have partnered with Al Wasl Properties to provide the latest smart and sustainable solutions in the vertical transportation industry to ensure optimal people flow in the Wasl Tower, the world’s tallest sustainable tower.
KONE has equipped the Wasl Tower with 11 high-rise elevators with a speed of 6m/s, 20 mid-rise elevators and four escalators equipped with the latest AI-powered predictive maintenance 24/7 connected services.
KONE’s commitment to sustainable urban living and buildings is evident in the solutions and services implemented in the Wasl Tower project, which focuses on safety, accessibility, and environmental responsibility.
“The Wasl Tower project aligns perfectly with our ethos of promoting sustainable urban living and demonstrates our dedication to innovative and environmentally responsible solutions. Being part of it is a source of immense pride for us at KONE,” says Pascal Nassour, Managing Director of KONE UAE, Oman and Kuwait.
“This project underscores the importance of selecting the best sustainable partners with the most advanced energy-saving offerings to comply with local Green Building certifications. We are honored to contribute to the development of such a smart and sustainable landmark.”
“Throughout the project, KONE ensured the highest standards of quality and efficiency. We took proactive steps and managed logistics carefully. This careful coordination helped maintain the project’s momentum. As the Tower went up, we kept things running smoothly with our CTU (Construction Time Use) elevators. These special elevators were super-fast and worked at the epicenter of the Tower. They made it easy for workers and materials to move up and down quickly, improving on-site productivity and keeping up construction schedule. Work at Wasl Tower was faster, more efficient, and right on schedule. It’s all part of how KONE makes buildings work better for everyone,” explains Nassour.
Safety is paramount in all KONE solutions offering health-promoting features such as antimicrobial surfaces, handrail sanitizers, and air purifiers to ensure a safer and more hygienic flow of people. All KONE products are designed to enable accessibility and easy mobility of impaired users, ensuring that buildings and transportation hubs cater to everyone. Additionally, KONE smart & sustainable solutions help customers reduce their environmental footprint achieved through energy-efficient products and regenerative drives, collecting power of braking systems and injecting it back into the Tower’s electrical grid.
“The future is sustainable, smart and connected. These days, elevators can optimise energy use based on factors like occupancy and time of day. Advanced algorithms can also group passengers going to the same floor, reducing the number of stops and minimising operation time. With 24/7 Connected Services, we can follow the equipment performance remotely around the clock and identify problems and detect any technical issues before they even arise. In many instances, our customers may not be aware of any issues until they have already been resolved, and a report with full callout details dispatched. I am really excited about the opportunities that lie in digitalization for us and our customers,” Nassour concludes.
