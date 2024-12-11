Japan and the UAE maintain excellent relations: Ken Okaniwa

Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE

Japan stands out as a unique destination due to its harmonious blend of tradition, innovation, natural beauty, and cultural experiences, its top diplomat says.

Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, said Japanese hospitality ‘Omotenashi’ make all visitors feel welcomed and cared for. Japan is also renowned for its low crime rates, clean streets, and impeccable public facilities.

“I would recommend visitors to experience public transportation in Japan, which is highly convenient and comfortable (except during rushhour!). If you did not know, the Dubai Metro is a Japanese project operated by a consortium including Japanese companies, which may give you an idea of what I am talking about,” Okaniwa told Khaleej Times during an interview.

Perhaps reflecting the mutual interest in each other, the two-way exchange between both countries has grown significantly in recent years, the ambassador said.

“For UAE passport holders, the 2022 visa exemption is giving a boost to this trend. I hope the exchanges will further promote the friendship between the two peoples,” he said.

Excellent relations

“It is a great honour and privilege to be posted as the Ambassador of Japan to the UAE. Since my arrival at the end of October, I am fascinated by the rapid pace of progress and heartened by the friendliness of the people,” the ambassador said.

Japan and the UAE have consistently maintained excellent relations since before the latter’s foundation regardless of ups and downs in the international situation. The relationship that initially focused on oil development has since evolved into many other areas.

“Our relations are supported by a strong bond of friendship between our two peoples. The number of visitors to the respective country is on the increase in recent years. I hope to build upon such achievements to further promote our ties,” he said.

Economic relations

Japan’s relations with the UAE began before its foundation in 1971 mainly through our involvement in the oil sector. From those early years, Japan played an important role in the exploration and commercial production of oil in the country. In parallel, Japan has supported capacity development of Emirate engineers to enable the UAE to operate and maintain oil-related infrastructure.

The UAE has been vital in ensuring Japan’s energy security, with approximately 41 per cent of Japan’s crude oil imports coming from the UAE in 2023. Conversely, Japan is the largest destination of UAE oil exports, contributing significantly to government revenues and trade balance.

Scheduled to be held in Osaka, from April 13 to October 13, 2025, the Expo 2025 aims to bring nations together to envision a sustainable, inclusive, and innovative future.

Looking to the future, there is a mega-project underway in Ruwais, in which a major Japanese company is an investment partner, to produce LNG and low- carbon ammonia. The completion of this project will lead to commercial production of low-carbon ammonia for export including to Japan, thereby contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions.

“In recent years, both of our countries are encouraging startups as a way of promoting economic growth and innovation. During the last few weeks, I have attended several meetings of Japanese startups with the Emirati government/business people. Japan is supporting such collaboration though JU-CAT (Japan-UAE Coordination Scheme for Advanced Technology) especially to promote decarbonisation efforts by both countries. Opportunities such as Gitex is attracting the participation of Japanese startups leading to transformative solutions for the UAE,” the ambassador said.

At the G-to-G level, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative (CSPI) between Japan and the UAE, established in 2022 is a significant milestone in the bilateral relations. This initiative established a framework for continuous discussion between high-level officials on a wide range of topics, namely, international affairs, defense, economy, environment, agriculture, culture, education, and science and technology.

“Just recently, Japan and UAE convened the first officials meeting to negotiate the Economic Partnership Agreement. It is my hope that the agreement will be reached not so far in the future, further strengthening economic ties between our two countries,” the ambassador said.

Space cooperation

In recent years, Okaniwa said momentum of Japan-UAE cooperation in space has been building up.

“The UAE’s ambitious space exploration programmes align with Japan’s expertise in advanced technology. Japan has supported launching of the UAE’s Hope Probe to Mars and and plans to collaborate in the Emirates Mission to the Asteroid Belt through the use of Japan’s H3 rocket.”

In 2023, Japan and UAE signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in the space sector, reaffirming our commitment to space cooperation, with special focus on industry collaboration. Based on this memorandum, in December the Japan-UAE Space Workshop will be held with more than 25 Japanese companies participating in this event. I am sure we will see more collaboration in space between our two countries in the coming years.

Education Top priority

As a country with scarce natural resources, Japan has always attached high priority to educating its people. Responding to the requests from the UAE, our cooperation in education has grown significantly over the years, according to the ambassador.

The Japanese School in Abu Dhabi is the only Japanese school in the world that accepts non-Japanese citizens, providing an environment where Emirati and Japanese children study together in the Japanese language. The school started to welcome Emirati students in 2006, following a strong request of the President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. After graduating from Japanese junior high school in Abu Dhabi, Emirati children often continue their study in Japan.

In 2021, the first Emirati students from the school enrolled in Tokai University in Japan. Beyond academic achievement, the school emphasizes values such as tolerance, respect for others, and Japanese discipline and hard work. As a result, the Japanese School has become one of the most sought-after schools in Abu Dhabi. The Japanese Government (MEXT) Scholarship offers Emirati students financial support to pursue studies in Japanese universities. J-MENA, a consortium of 29 Japanese universities led by Kyushu University, actively promotes academic opportunities for students from MENA region including the UAE. Since 2018, J-MENA has facilitated study programs for about 50 MENA students. In one programme, 10 Emirati high school students participated in a two-week study tour of Japan including academic briefings; cultural experiences in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Fukuoka; and experiencing Japanese university life. There are opportunities for Emirati students to do internships at Japanese companies based in the UAE. 23 Emirati students participated in the JICE (Japan International Cooperation Centre) internship program, learning about business ethics and etiquette. Japanese cuisine, also known as ‘Washoku’, is recognised as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. Japanese food “In recent years, interest in Japanese cuisine is rising in the UAE. My guess is that good food is one of the reasons why more and more Emirate people are visiting Japan,” according to the ambassador. Japanese cuisine, also known as ‘Washoku’, is recognised as UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage. One of its key features is the expression of nature’s beauty and the changing seasons, making it an embodiment of Japan’s cultural richness. “The good news is that if you do not have to fly all the way to Japan in order to enjoy our cuisine. In the UAE, the number of restaurants serving Japanese food has amazingly tripled, from 140 in 2013 to over 420 in 2024,” Okaniwa said. The Japanese government has been actively promoting the export of Japanese food products. In August of this year, the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries announced the establishment of its 16th Agricultural and Food Export Support Platform in the UAE. This initiative is supported by the Embassy of Japan in the UAE, the Consulate-General of Japan in Dubai, and the Dubai office of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). Together, they facilitate exchanges with local businesses, provide information on market trends and regulations, and offer other forms of support. In November, promotional events showcasing Japanese fresh produce were held in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Japanese fruits and vegetables are renowned for their seasonal uniqueness, and these events provided an opportunity for attendees to savor the flavors of Japan while experiencing its seasonal charm in the UAE. “We also invite everyone to visit Japan to fully immerse themselves in the country’s rich and vibrant food culture,” he said. Osaka Expo 2025 Following the Dubai Expo 2020, Japan is hosting the Osaka Kansai Expo in 2025. Under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, the Japanese Expo focuses on tackling pressing global issues through innovative solutions. “Scheduled to be held in Osaka, Japan, from April 13 to October 13, 2025, the Expo aims to bring nations together to envision a sustainable, inclusive, and innovative future. UAE’s participation to this event will make a substantial contribution to this landmark event,” Okaniwa said. “Expo 2025 presents an exciting opportunity to further strengthen our partnership. Japan is eager to welcome visitors from the UAE and showcase innovations that address global challenges. I hope many people will visit Japan for this major event,” he said.

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com