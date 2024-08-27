Is Nursery still relevant in the age of the 4th industrial revolution?

Read about how nurseries or early childhood education remain essential for fostering collaboration, creativity and essential life skills by Anam Khan





Published: Tue 27 Aug 2024, 11:01 AM

Educators are re-imagining a future of personalised learning with AI-tracking taking over teacher planning and assessment, 24/7 mentors using project-based learning in creative spaces anywhere in the world taking over 8-3 pm 3-term school days in school buildings. Is nursery education still necessary or relevant? Amelia Brown of Falcon British Nursery says yes. Children attend nursery to gain collaboration and communication skills to help them find their place within a large group of people unlike themselves- all vital future skills. Good nurseries offer resources and areas for curiosity and creativity that encourage sensory messy play, discussion, independence, autonomy and movement. Nurseries provide a place of safe risk-taking for children and peace of mind for parents. UAE communities need nurseries to support parents in nurturing a new generation of 4th IR innovators.