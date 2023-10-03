International Residency and Citizenship Expo returns to Abu Dhabi

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 10:05 AM Last updated: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 10:12 AM

The International Residency and Citizenship Expo, organised by Dome Exhibitions, is scheduled to take place from October 6 to 7, at the Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi. Specialists from prominent immigration consultancies will provide expert guidance and consultancy services for individuals interested in acquiring second citizenships through property investments and overseas donations and bonds.

The event demonstrates significant potential in the Mena region and will bring together government entities, consultants, official agencies, legal entities, property developers, and associated entities on one platform to showcase the prospects of obtaining international citizenships.

The UAE has been home to over eight million expatriates and has earned a reputation as an ideal hub for second citizenship and residency prospects for countries such as the US, the UK, Europe, and the Caribbean Islands.

The International Residency and Citizenship Expo is being organised with the aim of facilitating the dual citizenship process for numerous high-net-worth individuals from around the globe. This event offers opportunities to explore various options provided by different countries.

The public can attend the show from 10:00am to 8:00pm and will have access to 25 different participants offering enrollment in citizenship programmes across various countries including Canada, US, UK, Australia, Spain, Greece, Germany, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Portugal, Turkey, the Cayman Islands, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, Malta, Montenegro, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, and Panama, among many others.

The previous edition of this event was a tremendous success, with over 30 exhibitors showcasing the benefits of international citizenship. This included advantages like powerful passports, visa-free travel, and tax and wealth management benefits, which provide secure opportunities for individuals, families, and businesses.

The two-day event will also feature the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme, which offers a path to permanent residency in the US through investment for individuals who seek to live there permanently and potentially attain citizenship.

The prospect of dual citizenship has opened doors to benefits such as visa-free travel, financial security and personal freedom. The International Residency and Citizenship Expo serves as a platform to raise awareness about the most suitable citizenship and residency options for various needs. It provides expatriates with the opportunity to acquire dual citizenship and compare different citizenship options worldwide. The popularity of Golden Visa programmes in many countries has been amplified by benefits like visa-free travel, access to foreign markets, and access to quality education, with real estate acquisition being one of the most preferred routes.

The event will also feature numerous property developments and various investment options, as well as consultations and financing opportunities provided by regional and international developers. Arun Bose, Exhibitions Director at Dome Exhibitions, said: “This show has been the first of its kind B2C exhibition and conference since its launch inception in 2016. It has served as an ideal platform for over 500 industry experts in Citizenship by Investment from across the globe, including major delegations from governments. The latest policy on Citizenship by Investment will be a key highlight of the event, as it has opened up different avenues for providing long-term support for high-net-worth expatriates.”

Experienced finance, tax, and immigration professionals will be available at the conference to offer advice to attendees. The conference will include presentations on country programmes from Greece, Malta, Cyprus, US, UK, the Caribbean, and Turkey. Panels from Dubai and Abu Dhabi will discuss real estate trends in the UAE, innovation and sustainability, freehold regulations, and Golden Visa loyalty benefits.

Ali Fouladi, representing I-land Greece as the gold sponsor, said: “The demand for Greek Golden Residency has always been popular among investors seeking Permanent European Residency. Since the programme’s inception in 2014, over 31,000 Greek Golden Visa permits have been granted to main applicants and their dependents, totalling an excess of €2.6 billion in global funds directed into Greece.”

Chris Cordana, representing Malta programmes as the platinum sponsor, said: “In the post-pandemic landscape, a sustained surge in residency and citizenship through investment is anticipated. As global markets recover and international travel resumes, investors are likely to prioritise mobility and security.

Richard Hart from Medland Spain suggests that owning a property in Spain and opting for any of the visa or residence options offered by the country is not only an excellent investment but also a gateway to the Schengen zone, allowing for unrestricted travel throughout Europe.

Matthew Hogan from CMB Regional Center in the US asserts that citizenship by investment programmes, such as the US EB-5 Investor Visa Programme, offer families worldwide the flexibility to relocate for the purpose of pursuing opportunities in business or education. The US economy has shown a robust recovery since the end of the Covid-19 pandemic, leading to increased interest in the EB-5 programme. This interest is expected to continue growing. The passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 has bolstered and revitalised interest in the US immigrant investor programme. The law allocates visas specifically for investments that qualify as high-unemployment or rural, potentially expediting the process. It also enables investors already in the US on a non-immigrant visa to concurrently apply for adjustment of status along with their I-526E EB-5 petition. This allows the immigrant investor to stay in the US while their petition is being reviewed.

