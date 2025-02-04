Inovartic Investment leads UAE-Sri Lanka breakthrough in nanotechnology commercialisation

From left: Apex Asia Holdings Chairman and Inovartic Investment Lanka Co-founder/Partner Shawn Gajasinghe, Abu Dhabi University Associate Provost Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Inovartic Investment Lanka Chairman Saif Aldarmaki, SLINTEC Chairman Thilan Wijesinghe, Inovartic Investment Lanka Co-founder/Partner Daham Arangalla, Sri Lankan Business Council UAE Chairman Suren Swaminathan, SIRAJ Finance CEO and Director Investment Promotion SLBC Mohamed Rusan Fyroze, ADDED Industrial Regulatory Director Ali Mubarak A. Al Hammami and Inovartic Investment LLC Managing Partner Anwar Hussein.

Inovartic Investment Lanka, a joint venture between Inovartic Investment LLC and Apex Asia Holdings, has acquired advanced nanotechnology to transform graphite-based oil adsorption materials into globally viable solutions.

This milestone agreement, supported by Abu Dhabi University and the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), aims to enhance environmental sustainability and drive industrial innovation.

Commenting on the innovation, Inovartic Investment Lanka Chairman Saif Al Darmaki stated: “This technology is a testament to Sri Lanka’s research and development (R&D) capabilities. We are proud to partner with SLINTEC and Abu Dhabi University to bring this innovation to life and drive meaningful change. Our collaboration bridges the gap between research and real-world applications, demonstrating our commitment to sustainability and technological progress.”

Apex Asia Holdings Chairman and Inovartic Investment Lanka Co-founder/Partner Shawn Gajasinghe remarked: “This agreement strengthens our position as a hub for cutting-edge research and reinforces our dedication to fostering innovation for the global good. By leveraging cutting-edge innovation, we aim to address global environmental challenges and position both nations as leaders in sustainable technology.”

Within six months, a dedicated production facility will operationalise large-scale manufacturing of the graphite-based material, targeting critical sectors such as oil spill management and waste recovery. Abu Dhabi University will play a central role in advancing the material’s performance and exploring new industrial applications through its Graphene Centre, fostering breakthroughs in material science. Commenting on the transfer agreement, Inovartic Investment Lanka Co-founder and Partner Daham Arangalla noted: “In creating a global platform to showcase Sri Lanka’s natural and human resources, we are unlocking immense potential. By combining Sri Lankan graphite with SLINTEC’s expertise, Abu Dhabi University’s knowledge and Inovartic’s investment, we aim to elevate this industry and enhance the country’s position in international markets.” The partnership also prioritises capacity building, with plans to empower emerging talent through collaborative programmes and hands-on learning opportunities. The reusable and cost-effective nature of the technology aligns with the UAE’s industrial vision and Sri Lanka’s focus on R&D commercialisation, driving long-term sustainability goals.

This agreement reflects the transformative potential of combining Sri Lanka’s resource and mineral base with the UAE’s focus on industrial advancement. The involvement of Abu Dhabi University and SLINTEC ensures a strong foundation for academic and industrial collaboration, positioning both nations as leaders in advanced material technologies and sustainable development.