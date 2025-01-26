As India marks its 76th Republic Day, the nation is at a crucial juncture in its journey to becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. This vision seeks to make India a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous nation, excelling across all sectors, from technology and infrastructure to governance and sustainability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has passionately articulated this vision, resonating deeply with Indians both at home and abroad. It unites the country in the pursuit of growth and national pride, positioning India not only as a regional leader but as a global powerhouse. The Indian Business & Professional Council (IBPC) in the UAE proudly supports this vision, acting as a bridge between India’s aspirations and the global diaspora.

The road to 'Viksit Bharat' is a collective mission, and the role of the Indian diaspora, especially in the UAE, is crucial. The vibrant diaspora, with its expertise and entrepreneurial spirit, is actively contributing to India’s economic, social, and technological progress. Indian businesses and professionals in the UAE have a unique responsibility to foster innovation, investment, and collaboration between India and the world.

Key goals for 'Viksit Bharat' include universal healthcare and education, sustainable development, and establishing India as a global leader in technology and innovation. With India’s young, dynamic population and entrepreneurial base, these objectives are within reach.

The diaspora plays an essential role by facilitating investments, driving technology transfers, and promoting cultural exchange. In the UAE, Indian professionals and entrepreneurs contribute not only to regional economic growth but also to shaping India’s development trajectory by sharing expertise in healthcare, education, renewable energy, and digital technologies.

The IBPC, representing the largest network of Indian entrepreneurs and professionals in the UAE, is central to this mission. Beyond being a business network, it acts as a catalyst for change and progress, connecting Indian businesses to global markets, attracting investments, and advocating for policies that support innovation and growth.

The IBPC is committed to enhancing India’s economic and technological growth by promoting digital transformation, supporting clean energy collaboration, and encouraging sustainable practices. By creating platforms for professionals and entrepreneurs to collaborate, IBPC aims to offer solutions for India’s key challenges, including healthcare access and quality education.

India has made notable progress toward 'Viksit Bharat'. With a robust GDP, India is now the fifth-largest economy globally. Government policies like Make in India, Digital India, and the National Education Policy are laying a strong foundation for sustainable growth. Advancements in renewable energy, technology, and infrastructure are accelerating development.

According to Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India's economy is slated to grow to $55 trillion by 2047, provided the country registers an average real growth rate of 8 percent in the coming years with average inflation remaining around five per cent. This ambitious projection highlights the immense potential India has to emerge as a global economic powerhouse.

India aspires to be a global leader in AI, space technology, and digital services while leading sustainability efforts, particularly by expanding renewable energy capacity and reducing carbon emissions. Initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and the National Education Policy focus on inclusive growth, ensuring broader access to healthcare and education.

India’s technological progress is one of its greatest strengths. The push for a Digital India has expanded financial inclusion, with millions gaining access to digital services. Emerging sectors like fintech, telemedicine, and e-commerce highlight India’s growing global competitiveness. Automation, AI, and data analytics are revolutionising industries, positioning India’s youth to lead in the digital era.

The Indian diaspora in the UAE plays a crucial role in this transformation by supporting technology-driven businesses, promoting digital innovations, and enhancing business processes in sectors like healthcare and education. IBPC is actively driving the integration of cutting-edge technologies to help power India’s future. Environmental sustainability is another key pillar of the 'Viksit Bharat' agenda. As a signatory to the Paris Agreement, India is advancing its efforts to combat climate change, focusing on expanding renewable energy, especially in solar and wind. The National Action Plan on Climate Change provides a framework for guiding sustainability initiatives. The Indian diaspora, particularly in the UAE, can contribute by promoting green business practices, supporting clean energy investments, and encouraging the adoption of environmentally responsible technologies. IBPC is also raising awareness about sustainable practices among Indian businesses. A developed India is one where every citizen has access to quality education and healthcare. Government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, which provides health insurance to millions of underprivileged families, and the New Education Policy are vital steps toward this vision. The Indian diaspora can help bridge the gap by sharing expertise and facilitating knowledge exchange in these crucial areas. As the largest representative body of Indian entrepreneurs and professionals in the UAE, IBPC remains committed to supporting the 'Viksit Bharat' vision. Its role extends beyond connecting Indian businesses to global markets; it actively contributes to India’s sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future. Siddharth Balachandran, Chairman of IBPC, stated, “On this Republic Day, we renew our commitment to building a 'Viksit Bharat' — a nation that thrives on innovation, sustainability, and inclusivity. The role of the diaspora in this journey is more important than ever, and IBPC stands ready to lead the way.” Sunil Sinha, Vice-Chairman, IBPC Dubai, added: “The 2047 vision for Viksit Bharat, stated by our Prime Minister, is an ambitious dream with tangible goals. Together, with the support of the Indian diaspora, we at IBPC Dubai, are committed towards playing an active role in India fulfilling its ambitions towards all encompassing progress.”

On this Republic Day, as we honour the ideals enshrined in India’s Constitution, let us reaffirm our commitment to the 'Viksit Bharat' vision — a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous nation for all. With continued support from the Indian diaspora, particularly in the UAE, India is well on its way to achieving this dream.