India Embraces Agri-Tourism: The New Trend in Experiential Travel

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 12:57 PM

I woke up to the melodious chirping of birds at Honey Pot Homes, a charming homestay nestled in Mercara, Coorg, Karnataka, renowned for its coffee and spices. Surrounded by lush, verdant plantations of coffee, spices, and fruit trees, I found myself immersed in the unhurried rhythms of rural life, ensconced in these picturesque surroundings.

Shamveel Nizam, the gracious host of Honey Pot Homes, recently guided a group of eager tourists through his verdant plantations. He passionately shares: "Here at Honey Pot Homes, guests can indulge in inhaling the crisp, fragrant air infused with the aroma of coffee. Picture relishing a meal composed of freshly harvested vegetables and enjoying freshly brewed coffee, meticulously crafted to tantalize the senses. What truly delights is the opportunity to hand-pick coffee, spices, and fruits, fostering an intimate connection with nature. It's a rare chance to witness the intricate workings of a bustling farm, to delve into farming processes, and to uncover the vibrant tapestry of local culture."

Agri-tourism, also known as farm tourism, is becoming increasingly popular among a new generation of tourists who seek to escape the stresses of modern life. This novel initiative has sparked significant enthusiasm within the tourism industry. It offers a unique blend that connects agricultural production and processing with tourism.

The global agri-tourism market achieved a valuation of $42.46 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to attain $62.98 billion by 2027, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4 per cent from 2021 to 2027.

In India, approximately 141 million hectares of net sown area across diverse agro-climatic conditions provide a broad range of habitats. India, deeply rooted in its villages, is now poised to embrace agri-tourism, with states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu taking the lead.

Agri-tourism integrates agricultural production or processing with tourism, inviting visitors to farms, or other agricultural activities for entertainment, education, and income generation. In India, agri-tourism represents a promising niche tourism segment, providing unique experiences that blend rural charm with agricultural insights. Simply put, agri-tourism refers to a commercial practice that combines agricultural activities with tourism for the entertainment and recreation of tourists.

To promote such tourism initiatives, the Government of India has introduced a National Strategy for the Promotion of Rural Homestays — an initiative towards self-reliant rural areas (Atmanirbhar Bharat). This strategy includes guidelines for rural homestays, offering tourists accommodations for an authentic local experience and interaction with the local community. This opens up opportunities to explore new and undiscovered locations while gaining insights into rural village lifestyles up close and the importance of preserving agricultural heritage. Agritourism encompassed a wide range of activities and services, including lodging, food and beverage, events, festivals, nature contemplation, U-pick (harvest), educational and recreational trips, hunting, fishing, and the sale of goods.

Recognising the potential of these sectors, the Maharashtra Government has taken pioneering initiatives to promote them. In 2020, it came out with an agro-tourism policy aimed at reviving the tourism sector and providing support to the rural economy. Maharashtra has been leading the way in implementing and promoting agri-tourism, rural tourism, and sustainable tourism across the country. Pandurang Taware, an entrepreneur from a rural background, was instrumental in pioneering agritourism in India. In 2004, he established the Agritourism Development Corporation (ATDC) in Malegaon, Baramati, Maharashtra. This organisation is focused on advancing agritourism in Maharashtra, helping to broaden business opportunities and support sustainable livelihoods for farmers. Agri Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) in India is pioneering Agriculture Tourism, extending beyond traditional tourism paradigms to rural communities. Starting with the inaugural initiative at Baramati Agri Tourism Trust, ATDC has grown to establish Agri Tourism Centers across locations like Palshiwadi Village and 700 other centres. This initiative has successfully drawn 8 million tourists, including 500,000 international guests from 20 countries. Maharashtra's berry basket region, including Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, offers excellent opportunities for farm tourism. Many strawberry and wild berry farms invite visitors to pick their fruits, enhancing the experience.

Agri-tourism is gaining momentum in Kerala, prompting farmers to cultivate vegetables, fruits, and flowers to leverage their produce as a draw for visitors.

Tamil Nadu, known for its major crops such as rice, cotton, groundnut, mung bean, urd bean, and sugarcane, is actively advancing its agri-tourism initiatives. The state's Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops manages 78 State Horticulture Farms spread across 35 districts. These farms serve as focal points for agri-tourism, offering visitors a diverse range of agricultural experiences. Visitors to these farms can explore various agricultural environments, including coffee and tea plantations. They can also witness the cultivation of a wide array of crops such as potatoes, cabbages, carrots, and beans. Additionally, the farms showcase tropical fruits like durian, litchi, and rambutan, providing tourists with insights into Tamil Nadu's rich agricultural diversity. The inaugural Tamil Nadu Tourism Policy 2023 aims to transform the state's agricultural landscape into a vibrant tourism hub. It encourages owners of fruit orchards, tea estates, and diverse agricultural ventures to open their doors to visitors seeking firsthand experiences in farming practices. This initiative aims to educate tourists about crop cultivation, immerse them in the rustic charm of rural life, and foster a deeper appreciation for Tamil Nadu's agricultural heritage. Additionally, the policy outlines forthcoming guidelines to support this initiative. It advocates specifically for tea and spice plantations to develop attractive experiential tours. These tours will include packaged stays and hands-on activities, offering tourists an immersive journey into the heart of Tamil Nadu's agricultural traditions. Through these innovative measures, the state aims not only to promote sustainable tourism but also to preserve and celebrate its agricultural legacy in a captivating and interactive manner. Tamil Nadu boasts several prominent agri-tourism and farm stay destinations, each offering unique experiences that highlight the state's diverse agricultural scenery. Hill stations like Valparai, Megamalai, the Nilgiris, Ooty, Coonoor, Yercaud, and Kodaikanal are renowned for their scenic tea, coffee, and spice plantations. These locations not only immerse visitors in agricultural activities but also provide accommodations amidst picturesque plantation settings. In Pollachi, just 40km from Coimbatore, the landscape is dominated by coconut plantations, offering serene accommodation options nestled among towering coconut trees. This area is perfect for those seeking a peaceful farm stay experience. Further north, the fertile village of Nallichery, situated 14 kilometres from Thanjavur, invites visitors to join guided agricultural tours. Exploring this rustic village, a testament to Indian culture and heritage, offers a five-hour journey into the heart of rural life and traditional farming practices. Agri-tourism is gaining momentum in Kerala, prompting farmers to cultivate vegetables, fruits, and flowers to leverage their produce as a draw for visitors. The Kerala Agri Tourism Network, launched as part of the renowned Responsible Tourism project in the state, aims to ensure that the agricultural community can economically benefit by integrating farming with tourism. Numerous farms and tea plantations throughout the state offer excellent accommodation options, enhancing the appeal of agricultural tourism experiences. Karnataka has also decided to join the bandwagon by promoting agritourism. This initiative aims to introduce urbanites to various aspects of agriculture and rural life, thereby increasing farmers' incomes and boosting the tourism economy. The Karnataka tourism policy note highlights that promoting and developing agritourism encourages tourists to participate in agricultural and farming activities. It also serves as a gateway to local cuisine, culture, traditions, and arts, while providing agricultural education to school students. Dr. PM Sobarad, Additional Director of Farms and Nurseries at the Department of Horticulture, informed us that it will require some time to finalise the planning and establish basic infrastructure at the existing farms to entertain and educate visitors. The districts of Shivamogga, Coorg, and Chikmagalur in the Western Ghats provide a rustic holiday experience through engaging farm visits. To promote agri-tourism effectively, India can explore various avenues, including diversifying live experiences, adopting sustainable practices, leveraging technology, and enhancing community engagement and government support. By fostering partnerships and improving promotional strategies, India can position itself as a premier destination for agri-tourism, benefiting local economies and preserving agricultural heritage.

— Aftab Husain Kola is a senior Indian journalist. He regularly contributes to Khaleej Times, Arab News, Al Arabiya Engligh (Dubai) and also served at Times of Oman and Saudi Gazette.