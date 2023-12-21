INAUGURATION OF THE ITALIAN CHAMBER OF COMMERCE OFFICE IN ABU DHABI

In an exclusive interview, Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE shares insights on the dynamic growth of political and trade relations between Italy and the UAE and the developments shaping this crucial partnership
On February 16, The Italian Chamber of Commerce in Dubai announced the extension of its office in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Business Council.
Lorenzo Fanara, as Italian Ambassador to the UAE, congratulated the Chamber on the inauguration of its new entity in Abu Dhabi. As depicted in the photo, the board of the Italian Industry and Chamber Office in the UAE was present. The new office in Abu Dhabi will have major benefits on the activities of the Chamber: first of all, to establish its presence in the biggest Emirates and possibly one of the most influential; a physical presence was missing till 2023 and became needed as the activities and competencies of the Chamber expanded. Moreover, many Italian companies wishing to expand in the UAE, were always more interested in discovering and exploring the possibilities of business both in the hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The new office will also strengthen the activity of the Chamber to organise a network of local partners and companies in the region, giving the possibilities to conduct face to face meeting and show Italian manufactures and products to potential distributors. The new office of the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE are located in the Cornice Area, 7th floor of CI Tower, Khalidiya area, a very central area, close to the most important locations of the city.
Contact to discover all the possibility of partnership and collaboration with the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE.
In an exclusive interview, Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE shares insights on the dynamic growth of political and trade relations between Italy and the UAE and the developments shaping this crucial partnership
Connecting Italian craftsmanship with UAE vision, the department is poised to make striking collaborations, building future legacies
Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security highlights Italy's initiatives towards climate change action
Italy's Export Credit Agency charts a strategic course in the global market
The significance of COP28 lied in its potential to galvanise international cooperation and pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable world
Collaboration is at the heart of the university’s ethos, helping bright minds stretch and challenge themselves as the university welcomes admissions for January and September 2024 at it’s outstanding smart campus
Navigating global mobility with expertise – Preeya Malik leads Step Global in shaping immigration futures
One prominent avenue offered by Dye Law is the exclusive EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme