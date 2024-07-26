IMA Launches FMAA Certification in Arabic, Empowering Professionals with Essential Business Skills

Published: Fri 26 Jul 2024, 10:03 AM

IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, is pleased to announce the availability of its FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification in Arabic. This significant step is designed to broaden access to accounting and finance knowledge, targeting more professionals who wish to boost their careers and obtain the certification. It further reinforces IMA's commitment to global inclusivity and professional development.

The FMAA certification is tailored for individuals across various career stages and sectors, providing them with the tools to excel in the business world and lays the groundwork for future career advancement. The certification covers five core content domains: general accounting and financial management, financial statement preparation and analysis, planning and budgeting, cost management and performance metrics, and professional ethics. It is designed for early business career professionals (from juniors to managers), university students, and non- accounting & finance professionals. “Launching the FMAA certification in Arabic marks a significant milestone in equipping professionals with the essential tools to excel in the global business environment,” said Ahmad Mkhallati, senior director, IMA Middle East, India, & Africa Operations. “This certification is about empowering Arabic-speaking professionals to confidently apply financial and managerial insights in their daily decision-making processes.”

“The availability of the FMAA certification in Arabic is a testament to our commitment to making quality education and certification accessible to a broader audience and specifically the Middle East. We are dedicated to supporting professionals in their career growth and in meeting the evolving needs of the global marketplace,” said Ella Suponitskiy, CMA, CPA, CAE, vice president, certification, at ICMA.

Registration for the Arabic version of the FMAA is now open, with the first testing window scheduled for September 2024. The exam consists of 80 multiple-choice questions and is conducted at a testing center and lasts for two hours. To support candidates in their preparation for the FMAA certification, Hock International and PRC are providing comprehensive study materials and resources.

For more information about the FMAA and to register for the exam, please visit IMA FMAA Certification or IMA Middle East FMAA Arabic. About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants) IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant), CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis), and FMAA™ (Financial and Managerial Accounting Associate) certification programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its six global regions: The Americas, China, Europe, Middle East/North Africa, India, and Asia Pacific.

For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.