Illuminating Your Migration Path

Published: Mon 29 Jul 2024, 10:33 AM

With a wealth of experience in immigration strategies and pathways, Aizaz Ul Ghani (Ryan) Head of Operations, Middle East, Aussizz Group UAE sheds light on the benefits of relocating to Australia, various eligibility criteria, and emerging opportunities in key sectors. From discussing streamlined visa processes to the impact of skill assessments and regional job allocations, this interview offers invaluable guidance for individuals aspiring to make Australia their new home and embark on a successful career path.

According to you, what are the benefits of applying for migration to Australia?

Migrating to Australia offers numerous benefits. Australia boasts a high quality of life, excellent healthcare, and a strong education system. The country provides a stable economy with ample job opportunities, especially in sectors like Healthcare, Engineering, and IT. Additionally, Australia is known for its multicultural society and welcoming attitude towards immigrants, ensuring a smooth integration process for newcomers.

Can you briefly advise us on the various options available to be eligible for migration? What documents are usually required to be submitted by applicants?

There are several pathways for migration to Australia, including the General Skilled Migration (GSM) pathway, Employer-Sponsored visas, and Family Reunion visas. The GSM pathway is popular for skilled workers and includes subclasses such as the Skilled Independent Visa (subclass 189), Skilled Nominated Visa (subclass 190), and Skilled Work Regional Visa (subclass 491). Required documents typically include proof of identity, educational qualifications, skills assessment results, English language proficiency test scores, and relevant work experience.

What is the time frame between application and being granted a residency visa?

The time frame for processing residency visas can vary depending on the visa type and individual circumstances. On average, it can take between 6 to 12 months from the time of application to receiving a residency visa. However, some applications may be processed faster, while others might take longer due to specific requirements or increased demand. Can you elaborate on the new skills assessment offered by The Australian Trade Training College? The new local skills assessment provided by The Australian Trade Training College is a significant advantage for applicants. It allows candidates to complete their skills assessment within their home country, eliminating the need for international travel. This reduces both cost and inconvenience, making it easier for skilled professionals in the UAE and the Middle East to qualify for Australian visas and seek employment opportunities. The Government in the state of Victoria has recently increased job allocations due to skill shortages. Would you be able to elaborate on this for our readers?

Victoria has recognized the need to address skill shortages and has increased its job allocations for skilled migrants. For the financial year 2024-25, Victoria has announced higher quotas for the Skilled Nominated (subclass 190) and Skilled Work Regional (subclass 491) visas. This initiative aims to attract highly skilled professionals to fill critical gaps in sectors such as healthcare, IT, and engineering. By doing so, Victoria ensures that its economy remains robust and competitive, offering more opportunities for skilled migrants to build successful careers in Australia.