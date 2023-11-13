How to Improve Indoor and Outdoor Environment Quality

Published: Mon 13 Nov 2023, 11:55 AM

Imagine a world where your everyday choices have a profound impact on the environment. As the global community converges at COP28 to tackle the pressing climate crisis, the spotlight is turning towards companies that are using innovative technology to cut emissions and create healthier surroundings like The Healthy Home, a premium health and wellness service provider in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait.

They provide eco-friendly treatments for services such as AC cleaning, pest control, mattress, sofa and carpet cleaning and deep cleaning, along with other home and personal wellness services.

The science behind AC maintenance plays an important role in this pursuit, wherein a regularly serviced AC system improves its efficiency, leading to lower energy consumption, enhancement of the indoor air quality, along with cutting costs for customers and better breathing with a reduced impact on the environment.

Moreover, AC maintenance extends the lifespan of systems, minimising waste and contributing to sustainability. By reducing energy consumption and supporting efficiency, regular AC cleaning and maintenance plays a part in addressing climate challenges. Beyond the indoor environment, well-maintained AC systems also help reduce outdoor air pollution, contributing to cleaner air and healthier outdoor spaces.

Beyond providing organic treatment options and eco-friendly products, The Healthy Home takes its commitment to environmental preservation a step further through a partnership with TreeNation. This involves active participation in reforestation efforts, where a tree is planted for every completed service. Not only does this initiative offset emissions, but it also significantly contributes to the critical reforestation efforts required to achieve net-zero emissions.

The Healthy Home is accelerating progress towards a more sustainable future by reducing its carbon footprint and helping its customers establish a healthy and sustainable indoor environment, while being cautious of the impact on the overall global environment. The mission is to continue aiding the public in better understanding the transformative potential of improved IEQ, while also taking steps to reduce emissions for a sustainable future.

