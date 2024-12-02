Honouring UAE’s Journey with Celebration

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group

Al Maya Group has announced extensive plans to celebrate the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Day across all its supermarkets in the UAE. The festivities aim to offer customers an exceptional shopping experience while honouring the spirit of the nation.

Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group, expressed the company's enthusiasm for joining the nationwide celebrations.

"As we approach the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Day, Al Maya Group is proud to participate in the festivities with a series of special offerings and events that reflect our deep-rooted commitment to the UAE and its people," he said.

The celebration set to feature key highlights

Festive Atmosphere

Al Maya supermarkets will be adorned with UAE flags and patriotic decorations, creating a vibrant and celebratory ambience for shoppers.

Special Offerings

UAE-themed Product Lines: The stores will showcase UAE-themed food products, including special edition packaging for popular items. Local Produce Spotlight: A dedicated section will highlight fresh produce from UAE farms, supporting local agriculture. Vachani emphasised the significance of this celebration, saying: "We invite all UAE residents and visitors to join us in this grand celebration of unity and progress. Al Maya supermarkets are more than just shopping destinations; they are spaces where communities come together." As we celebrate Eid Al Etihad Day, it's important to reflect on the remarkable progress and achievements of the UAE. Vachani expressed gratitude, stating: "We are truly blessed to be living in this great country. The UAE's visionary leadership has made it a global beacon of innovation and harmony." The Al Maya Group's Eid Al Etihad Day celebrations not only provide great value to customers but also pay tribute to the rich heritage and bright future of the UAE. This initiative demonstrates the company's commitment to fostering community spirit and honouring the nation's journey of unity and progress.

"As we approach the 53rd Eid Al Etihad Day, Al Maya Group is proud to participate in the festivities with a series of special offerings and events that reflect our deep-rooted commitment to the UAE and its people."