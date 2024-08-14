Heartfelt Wishes

Experience the untouched beauty and ancient traditions of Kalash Valley, perfect for travellers seeking serenity and a glimpse into Pakistan’s diverse cultural tapestry
On the auspicious occasion of the Independence Day, I extend heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan at home and abroad. We pay homage to the immense sacrifices of our forefathers and countless unsung heroes of the Pakistan Movement, who fought tirelessly for an independent country for millions in South Asia, where they could live according to their beliefs and values. As envisioned by Allama Muhammad Iqbal, Pakistan emerged as an independent and sovereign state on the map of the world on 14th August 1947 through the unwavering and steadfast leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and unmatched sacrifices of our ancestors.
Through the selfless and continuous struggle of our founding fathers, Pakistan was able to cope with the monumental challenges it faced in the formative phase. Over the decades, Pakistan has achieved significant milestones. The resilience of our people has been tested through natural disasters and economic and social challenges, yet the spirit of determination and unity has always prevailed.
I acknowledge the key role of our Overseas Pakistanis in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. Though you may be thousands of miles away from your homes in Pakistan, you are an integral part of this country. We are proud of your hard work and achievements and consider you as true Ambassadors of Pakistan to project its positive image to the world wherever you are.
On this occasion, I express my gratitude to our armed forces, who safeguard our borders and protect our sovereignty. Their sacrifices and dedication deserve our utmost respect and appreciation. Pakistan stands at a crossroads today. While the common values, rich cultural heritage and diverse traditions continue to bind us together, our economy continues to face significant challenges in the shape of inflation, high-energy costs, unemployment and a growing debt burden.
Since assuming power after the February 2024 elections, our consistent focus is on creating the right conditions for economic growth and stability. Pakistan’s rich natural resources and a youthful workforce are our true assets. We are taking steps to attract investments to take full advantage of these resources that will create job opportunities, speed the pace of industrialisation, and bring economic prosperity. The government’s focus is also on education and skill development that will further empower our youth and equip them with the tools needed in the competitive global economy. I am personally supervising the national drive to digitise the entire ecosystem and broaden the tax base so that we can provide relief to those already paying taxes.
In a short span, our efforts have started yielding positive results. The economy is on its path to stability. The high inflation of 38 per cent has come down to 11.1 per cent (July) and shall be brought down to single digit soon Inshallah. We are working hard to bring down the prices of electricity and the nation will see the results soon.
I am confident that together we will continue our journey with the spirit of independence for the benefit and welfare of our citizens. Through collaborative efforts, we all will work for an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan, for us, and for our future generations, as envisioned by our founders. Happy Independence Day!
