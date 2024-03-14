Golden Gateway to Opportunities

Discover an exceptional education system at EIS, offering the renowned International Baccalaureate curriculum, top university placements, and a rich array of academic and enrichment programmes across two vibrant campuses in Dubai
The Greek Golden Visa Programme is the most successful competitive and affordable programme in Europe, with the lowest investment threshold of €250,000 for real estate investment or €400,000 for fixed-term deposits or purchase of Government Bonds.
Key advantages include:
It is wise to directly employ a local lawyer for the due diligence of property purchase/s and the opening of accounts, avoiding the all-inclusive offers of various promoters or agents. Currently, the real estate market is at the correct price entry level. Recently at a parliamentary debate, the Prime Minister of Greece announced that he might consider raising the threshold at €800,000.
FINANCIALLY INDEPENDENT PERSONS (FIP) VISA: Those who can show a minimum monthly income of €2,000 are eligible for a two-year Residence Permit — the amount increases if family members are to be included in the application. There is a 180-day minimum stay requirement per calendar year. This programme is suitable for families who want their children to attend Greek or international schools.
THE NON-DOM TAX REGIME: This regime provides the exhaustion of tax liability for any foreign-sourced income by paying an annual flat tax of €100,000, plus €20,000 for every accompanying dependant, regardless of the amount of income earned abroad; and with no obligation to declare any foreign income in Greece and an exemption from any inheritance or donation tax for any property abroad. The Non-Dom tax regime benefits from the vast number of Double Taxation Agreements in Greece.
FAMILY OFFICES: The Greek parliament approved a new law that sets the legal framework to secure transparency and provides incentives for Family Offices to be set up in Greece: Greece’s government recently introduced a special visa for digital nomads, which would permit internationals engaged in remote jobs to work from Greece.
All the above procedures can be carried out remotely and only one visit to Greece is necessary for the biometrics.
— Vardikos & Vardikos is a fully-fledged Athens headquartered law firm, with offices in the Caribbean Islands of Dominica and St Lucia, providing inter alia Ship/Yacht Registration Services and is a Government Approved Service Provider for the respective Citizenship by Investment Programmes of both islands.
