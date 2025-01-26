Global Recognition and Impact: KIIT’s Commitment to Excellence

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar, India is one of India’s premier institutions, attracting students from across the world for professional and technical education. It is widely admired for the quality of its academic programs, community outreach initiatives, student-friendly environment, and commitment to compassion and humanitarianism.

A Journey of Transformation

Established in 1992-93 as a modest vocational training center by renowned educationist and social activist Prof. Achyuta Samanta, KIIT transformed into a higher education institution in 1997 with the introduction of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Engineering, Management, and Computer Applications. Since then, it has achieved remarkable growth, setting new benchmarks in education. Today, KIIT hosts a dynamic student body of 40,000 learners, representing all Indian states and 65 countries worldwide, including 2,000 international students. Its alumni network of over 1,25,000 graduates has excelled in academia, corporate organizations, civil services, and entrepreneurship.

International Academic Collaborations

KIIT Deemed to be University is internationally recognized for its excellence and is affiliated with leading academic networks of higher education. The institution is a proud member of prestigious networks such as the International Association of Universities (IAU), Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU), and University Mobility in Asia and the Pacific (UMAP). Additionally, KIIT is affiliated with global organisations like the International Association of University Presidents (IAUP), Association of Universities of Asia and the Pacific (AUAP), International Institute of Education (IIE) in New York, United Nations Academic Impact (UNAI), and the Eurasian Silk Road Universities Consortium (ESRUC).

KIIT's reputation as a global center for excellence is further bolstered by its extensive network of collaborations with prestigious institutions and organizations worldwide. Partnering with renowned universities such as George Washington University, USA; City University of New York (CUNY), USA; University of Tulsa, USA; University of Southampton, UK; University of Munster, Germany; and Deakin University, Australia, KIIT facilitates academic and research exchanges on a global scale. These partnerships extend across continents, including institutions like CY Tech University, France; National Central University, Taiwan; Chiang Mai Rajabhat University, Thailand; and Ataturk University, Turkey. Through such alliances, KIIT fosters a vibrant international academic community, enabling its students and faculty to access cutting-edge research, global learning opportunities, and multicultural experiences.

Global Rankings and Accreditations

Despite its relatively young age, KIIT has earned significant recognition in national and international rankings. KIIT Deemed to be University is ranked in the cohort of 601-800 by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025. Its flagship program in Computer Science Engineering is placed in the 401-500 band in the Subject Rankings. The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2024 lists KIIT as the 10th best university in India and 168th globally. Similarly, the Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings 2024 places KIIT at 196th in Asia and 17th in India. It is ranked 4th in India and 92nd globally in the Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Ranking 2025, showcasing its interdisciplinary prowess. Furthermore, KIIT is the only Indian university accredited by both the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET), USA, and the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), UK, considered gold standards for engineering and technology education.

Impact Rankings and Sustainability Achievements

KIIT has excelled in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2024, which measure universities' achievements against the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It has achieved an overall global rank in the 201-300 band and performed exceptionally well in SDG-10 (Reduced Inequalities), securing the 6th rank globally and the 1st position in India. In recognition of its commitment to social impact, KIIT was accorded Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in 2024, making it the only professional university to hold this distinction. The university has also partnered with the United Nations Volunteers (UNV), the American Council of Young Political Leaders (ACYPL), and the U.S. Department of State to further its global impact.

National Recognition and Accreditations

Among national accolades, KIIT secured the 15th position among all universities and institutes in India in the NIRF ranking by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Since the inception of this ranking in 2017, KIIT has consistently improved its position. It has received the prestigious 'A++' Grade from NAAC, the country's top accreditation body for higher education institutions. Additionally, its engineering programs have obtained 'Tier 1' (Washington Accord) accreditation from NBA for six years. These are the highest accreditation from the Government of India.

A Diverse and Experienced Team

KIIT stands out as a structured and decentralized institution, renowned for its academic rigor and leadership. Each school is led by distinguished experts, ensuring a high standard of education and administration. The Stanford University's latest database of the ‘World’s Top 2% Scientists’ features 20 distinguished individuals from KIIT. With an impressive student-to-faculty ratio of 12:1, over 3000 faculty members from prestigious institutions in India and abroad deliver a dynamic curriculum enriched by hands-on research opportunities. The University's commitment to innovation is evident in its state-of-the-art labs, patents held by faculty, numerous research grants, and 100% placement record.

KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) as a Centre of Excellence

Fostering Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Established in 2009, the KIIT Technology Business Incubator (KIIT-TBI) promotes innovation and entrepreneurship in India. Recognized as a Centre of Excellence by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), it has supported 386 startups, graduating 160+ and generating over 170 intellectual properties. With Rs. 16 crore in seed funds deployed and Rs. 1300 crore in follow-on funding raised, KIIT-TBI has created over 5,000 direct jobs. Accolades like the National TBI Award (2017) and Biospectrum Excellence Awards (2019, 2020, 2023) underscore its leadership in fostering entrepreneurial ecosystems, particularly in the eastern and northeastern regions of India.

Hosting Prestigious Events KIIT has hosted numerous national and international events, such as the Indian Science Congress (2012), the Indian Social Science Congress (2018), the 39th World Congress of Poets (2019), and the South Asia Women’s Conference (2022). These events underscore KIIT’s role as a prominent hub for intellectual and cultural exchange. Additionally, KIIT hosted the Y-20 Consultation (under the aegis of G20) and the World Anthropology Congress (2023), further cementing its global reputation for hosting prestigious conferences. Nurturing Talent and Creativity among Students The KIIT Student Activity Centre serves as a dynamic hub, bringing together the University’s diverse student community to engage in extracurricular pursuits and showcase their talents, culture, and innovative ideas. Beyond academic excellence, KIIT promotes holistic development through a range of vibrant student societies. From the globally recognised KIIT International Model United Nations organised by the Model UN Society to the Entrepreneurship Cell fostering a culture of innovation, students have ample opportunities to excel. Societies like Qutopia (Quizzing), Korus (Music & Dance), and Kreative Eye (Photography & Painting) nurture artistic and intellectual talents. Technical enthusiasts thrive in specialised groups such as the KIIT Robotics Society, Aeronautical Society (Apogeio), and KIIT Automobile Society, which have achieved acclaim at national and international competitions. Additionally, the Cooking Society (Keurig) and Social Responsibility Cell (Kartavya) offer unique avenues for creative and community engagement. Through this collective platform, KIIT ensures every student’s potential is explored and celebrated, shaping them into well-rounded individuals ready to contribute to society. Matches underway at the Biju Patnaik Indoor Stadium, KIIT A Sporting Powerhouse KIIT has made colossal contributions to sports. Currently, 23 Olympians are pursuing their education at KIIT, and 12 of its students are recipients of the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award and Arjuna Award, the country’s highest awards in sporting excellence. It has created the largest international-standard sporting infrastructure covering almost all sports disciplines. The University has been conferred the Sportstar Award, FICCI India Sports Award for the promotion of sports, and CII Sports Business Award 2023 for best sports facilities. KIIT and KISS are the nodal centers for the FIFA Football For Schools Programme in Asia and FIVB Knowledge Hub for Volleyball in India & South Asia. KIIT has been chosen for the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar 2022 for encouraging sports through Corporate Social Responsibility. Besides its immense contribution to the development of the state and the city, KIIT has also promoted local art, culture, sculpture, rural development, literature, and spiritualism. A Vision for the Future KIIT’s student-centric culture and innovative programs empower students to achieve excellence in their respective fields. The university’s dynamic ecosystem blends rigorous academics with enriching extracurricular opportunities, ensuring a meaningful and fulfilling learning experience. Life at KIIT goes beyond classrooms, offering students a vibrant calendar of events, diverse social interactions, and ample opportunities to explore their interests.

With its focus on sustainability, academic innovation, and global outreach, KIIT continues to set new benchmarks in education, research, and societal impact. It remains a preferred destination for students worldwide, dedicated to shaping the leaders of tomorrow.