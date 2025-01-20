GCC to outpace global growth

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) economies will continue to accelerate this year despite global headwinds and geopolitical tensions due to successful economic diversification drive, huge investment in infrastructure development and renewable energy, latest data shows. The GCC region is estimated to have subdued economic growth of 1.6% in 2024 but is forecast to grow at 4.2% in 2025-26, according to the Fall edition of the Gulf Economic Update by World Bank. Growth continues to be driven by the non-oil sector which has shown robust growth of 3.7%, mainly driven by the ongoing diversification efforts and ambitious reforms throughout the region.

Safaa El Tayeb El-Kogali, World Bank GCC Country Director, said the region has shown remarkable resilience in the face of global disruptions, moving steadily on their diversification agenda. “It will be important to continue to exercise prudent economic policies to secure a sustainable future of growth.”

The International Monetary Funds (IMF) also noted that the GCC countries have successfully weathered recent turbulence in the Middle East, and their economic prospects remain favourable. In its latest report, the IMF said nonhydrocarbon activity has been strong amid reform implementation, although overall growth has decelerated due to cuts in oil production.

“The growth outlook is positive, as the envisaged easing of oil production cuts and natural gas expansion spur the recovery in the hydrocarbon sector, while the nonhydrocarbon economy continues to expand. External buffers remain comfortable despite current account balances having narrowed. Risks around the outlook are broadly balanced in the near term,” according to the report.

The latest ICAEW Economic Insight report, which was prepared by Oxford Economics, said the GCC economies will more than double their growth rate from 1.9% in 2024 to 4% in 2025. This acceleration comes despite the extension of OPEC+ oil production cuts and positions the GCC to significantly outperform global GDP growth, which is projected to increase modestly from 2.7% in 2024 to 2.8% in 2025.

Kamco Invest, a Kuwait-based consultancy, said the GCC economies are expected to record 4.2% real GDP growth this year compared to 1.8% in 2024 due to strong rebound in energy sector and non-oil sector. The region’s oil GDP growth is estimated at 4.7% this year as against -3.2% in 2024 while non-oil growth is projected to reach at 4% from 3.7% in 2024.

Strong Performance

The GCC’s energy sector is set for a strong rebound in 2025, with growth of 4.2% following the gradual unwinding of oil production cuts. Meanwhile, the non-energy sectors will maintain their robust performance, with consistent expansion near 4% in both 2024 and 2025. Regional PMIs remain firmly in expansionary territory, with Saudi Arabia’s PMI reaching a six-month high of 56.9, demonstrating strong business confidence and domestic activity. Hanadi Khalife, Head of Middle East, ICAEW, said the business landscape across the GCC continues to evolve and mature, creating new opportunities for growth and innovation. Scott Livermore, ICAEW Economic Advisor, and Chief Economist and Managing Director, Oxford Economics Middle East, said the GCC’s projected 4% growth in 2025 highlights the success of the region’s diversification efforts amid global challenges. “As the region continues to expand its tourism, real estate and financial sectors; managing capacity constraints in these high-growth sectors, as well as navigating global uncertainties, will be key to sustaining momentum and long-term economic stability.” Low Inflation The World Bank noted that inflation in 2024 remained low and stable at 2.1%, supported by subsidies, fuel price caps, and currency pegs. However, inflationary pressures in the housing sector persist in several countries. The fiscal sector has been impacted by rising government spending and reduced oil revenues, with significant variation across the region.

The ICAEW data indicated that GCC inflation is expected to rise moderately from 1.8% in 2024 to 2.3% in 2025, remaining well-controlled across the region. Following the US Federal Reserves 75 basis points rate cuts in September and November last year, GCC central banks have mirrored these adjustments, with further reductions likely to boost real estate and private-sector investment.