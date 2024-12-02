From Classrooms to Visionaries

As UAE embarks on its journey towards a future defined by innovation, inclusivity, and sustainability, JSS International School (JSSIS) stands at the forefront of preparing the leaders of tomorrow. Committed to the ambitious goals of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, our school nurtures a generation of thinkers, creators, and change- makers, ready to propel the nation into a future of global leadership and prosperity.

At JSSIS, we believe education is the cornerstone of progress. Our classrooms blend cutting- edge technology with dynamic teaching practices, creating an environment where critical thinking and creativity thrive. JSSIS’s curriculum is designed to align with the pillars of UAE Vision 2031, focusing on education, innovation, sustainability, and economic development. By engaging students in workshops, interactive sessions, and real-world applications, the school prepares them to be dynamic contributors to the UAE’s goals of societal well- being and global leadership. With a focus on holistic development, our students are not just learners— they are pioneers. Aligned with the vision’s emphasis on education as a pillar of development, we prepare our students to excel in an ever-evolving world. In a nation that thrives on multiculturalism, JSSIS takes pride in fostering inclusivity and unity. With a culturally rich student body, we celebrate diversity through vibrant cultural festivals, exchange programs, and lessons in tolerance. These initiatives mirror the UAE Vision 2031’s commitment to building a cohesive and harmonious society, inspiring our students to embrace and respect different cultures.

Key Achievements

Higher achievement than Dubai Private schools in TIMSS, PISA and PIRLS.

Represented the UAE in F1 in Schools World finals in 2019, 2023 and 2024.

Project Nanoclay - one of the three finalists from the MENA region for the Zayed Sustainability Award.

Excelled in CISCE national sports and games competitions in Swimming, football and cricket.

Environmental stewardship is also integral to our mission. The impactful sustainability initiatives designed and led by our students not only contribute to UAE’s sustainability goals but also instill a lifelong commitment to protecting the planet while ensuring they are future-ready. From hands-on STEM programs to entrepreneurship workshops and community service programs, we provide opportunities to explore diverse fields that foster innovation and creativity. Aligning education with the demands of emerging industries, we nurture innovators who will build a better tomorrow.

At JSSIS, we understand that shaping the leaders of tomorrow is both a privilege and a responsibility. By fostering academic excellence, cultural inclusivity, environmental awareness, and economic preparedness, we empower our students to become the change- makers our nation needs.

As JSSIS aligns its efforts with the UAE Vision 2031, we reaffirm our commitment to creating a brighter, sustainable, and inclusive future for all. Together, we are shaping the UAE’s tomorrow—one inspired student at a time.

Power of Education at JSSPS

The UAE has long been a beacon of progress and innovation, with the ambitious 'We the UAE 2031' vision paving the way for a prosperous future. Central to this vision is education, which plays a pivotal role in developing a generation of skilled, creative, and resilient individuals. True to its guiding principle of ‘Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders with Today’s Innovation’ JSS Private School is committed to empowering its students as leaders of change, innovation, and sustainability.

It aligns its goals with the aspirations of the 'We the UAE 2031' agenda, aiming to position the UAE as a global leader in social, economic, and cultural progress. The school’s focus on academic excellence, alongside a wide array of extracurricular activities, ensures that every student is well-equipped to excel in a rapidly evolving world. From competing at national and international levels like Junk Kouture, Bio Hackathons, Taekwondo Nationals, our students continually redefine excellence, reflecting the school’s commitment to fostering holistic development, innovation, and leadership skills in its students.

We are delighted to mention that JSS Private School has been awarded the prestigious #1 ranking among all Dubai schools at the Education World Global School Rankings 2024-25.

JSSPS believes in fostering a culture of empathy, resilience, and mutual respect. Through initiatives like The JSS PS Family Day, Dubai 30x30 Fitness Challenge, Fundraiser for Dubai Cares, JSS Premier League, students are encouraged to participate in activities that promote well-being, teamwork, and cultural appreciation. The school also embraces a commitment to sustainability, with initiatives like The JSS PS Theater Lounge, Agventure, Collection drives, Worlds in A Box,

Aligning with the UAE’s goal to establish a knowledge-driven economy, we integrate innovation and technology into the curriculum. We ensure our students are prepared for global leadership, encouraging participation in international events such as Model United Nations, and diplomacy programmes. JSS Private School stands as a testament to the transformative power of education. Guided by the aspirations of the 'We the UAE 2031' vision, JSSPS is more than an institution; it is a launchpad for future innovators and leaders. With every milestone achieved and every student empowered, the school reinforces its promise to not only transform lives but also inspire progress, ensuring a brighter, more sustainable future for all. Key Achievements 1. Outstanding CBSE Board Examination Results in grades 10 and 12 with one of the best grade averages in the region 2. School excelled in TIMSS, PISA and PIRLS 3. In PISA, the school performed better than the average of all Dubai Private schools across Maths, Science & Reading 4. In TIMMS, the achievements are above the target set for the school 5. 100% students placed in top-notch universities 6. Winner of the Schools Sustainability Competition at Dubai Safari Park 7. Outstanding performance at the CBSE National Swimming Championship

8. Represented UAE at the F1 in Schools World Finals, the students of JSSPS excelled in design, innovation, and teamwork, creating high-precision Formula 1 models in June 2024.