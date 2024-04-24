Fast-track Your Career in Finance with the YES Programme

This one-of-its- kind corporate readiness programme is offered by PwC’s Academy, the learning and development business of PwC Middle East.

Considering a career in accounting or finance? PwC’s Young Employable Scholar (YES) is a unique programme that offers select young, ambitious and talented students an opportunity to kick-start their career right out of school and become professionally qualified at the same time.

In two and a half years, through a mix of classroom based study and workplace experience in Dubai, students earn the technical and soft-skills critical to thrive in the workplace and earn a globally recognised professional certification.

The YES programme is delivered in collaboration with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Oxford Brookes University and PwC, immersing the students into the life of a finance professional and exposing them to real-life career development opportunities, while ensuring they still get the student life experience.

The students will earn multiple highly valued qualifications including the prestigious ACCA, along with certificates in in-demand areas like VAT, IFRS, and Artificial Intelligence. They'll also learn how to master essential business tools like Excel and Power BI. Beyond academics, students gain practical experience through virtual internships, giving them a taste of real-world work and a chance to build and strengthen their network. As on date, over 150 students have propelled their careers through this exclusive programme, fast tracking their route to becoming fully qualified and experienced finance professionals.

The YES programme is the answer to your educational goals if you want a competitive edge in the job market faster than your school/university counterparts.

The next YES programme intake is August 2024.

